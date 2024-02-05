Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

2 hrs ago | Views
As was universally predicted, the Saturday, 3rd February 2024, by-elections saw Zanu-PF Parliamentary and Local Authority Candidates walloping Tshabangu's CCC Candidates, together with candidates secretly sponsored by Chamisa (done to test the waters), but masquerading as Independents.

In the National Assembly, Zanu-PF won in all 6 contested Constituencies and 23 out of 26 Local Authority Ward By-Elections. The total composition of the National Assembly is 280, which includes 210 elected members, 60 Women's Quota, and 10 Youth Quota (see Section 124 of the National Constitution). In the 280-member National Assembly, Zanu-PF now commands 190, thereby achieving a clear 2/3 majority. A 2/3 majority threshold in the National Assembly is 186.6, let's say 187 to the nearest (I can't be bothered to search whether it will be 186 or 187 to the nearest. As they say, it's the same difference, whichever way you look at it, Zanu-PF exceeds the 2/3 majority threshold by 3-4 seats in the National Assembly). This means that Zanu-PF has exceeded the 2/3 majority threshold in the National Assembly by 3-4 seats.

Attaining a 2/3 majority in the National Assembly does not mean Zanu-PF has achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament. Parliament is made up of 2 Houses: the National Assembly and the Senate.

As a matter of fact, Zanu-PF does not have a 2/3 majority in the Senate. The Senate, with a total membership of 80, is composed as follows: 32 Zanu-PF Senators, 16 Senator Chiefs, and 19 CCC Senators, with 9 vacancies to be filled in by the opposition.

A 2/3 majority threshold in the Senate is 53. So, with 32 seats in the Senate, Zanu-PF is way below the 2/3 majority threshold in the Senate.

The total constitutional composition of the Senate is 80, including 60 (6 from each of the 10 Provinces), 16 Chiefs (i.e., 2 from each of the 8 non-Metropolitan Provinces), and 2 (the President and Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs), plus 2 representing persons with disabilities. Even if an assumption is made that on a given issue all 18 Chiefs support the position of the Ruling Party and decide to vote with Zanu-PF Senators, that too will not achieve a 2/3 majority for Zanu-PF, as this will still fall short of the 2/3 majority threshold in the Senate by 3-4.

To drive home the point I am making, Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament, contrary to what is being peddled on social media. To attain a 2/3 majority, a party must command a 2/3 majority in each of the 2 Houses of Parliament. To pass a Constitutional Bill a party requires the affirmative votes of 2/3 of the membership of each House (see Section 328(5) of the National Constitution).

Those who have eyes, let them "eye," and those who have ears, let them "ear." Nokuti hatigoni kurega kutaura zvatakaona nezvotakanzwa

Source - @ChinamasaPA
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

1 hr ago | 37 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

1 hr ago | 66 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 977 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 181 Views