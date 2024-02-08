GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

Opinion / Columnist

Government and its parastatals are known to pull in the same direction and speak with one voice or sing from the same hymn book.The President , the Minister of Agriculture have all said that Zimbabwe is doing extremely well on the Agriculture and food production front.Government touted the pfumvudza, intwasa program as a success and it came as a surprise that the GMB was contradicting the President and Government.In a recent presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) finance director spoke out, revealing a stark contrast to previous government claims about Zimbabwe's grain supplies. This contradiction has sparked panic and outrage among citizens, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in the country's agricultural sector. The finance director boldly told Parliament that the nation had 4 months supply of grain left.The GMB finance director's testimony to Parliament unveiled a concerning discrepancy regarding the nation's grain supplies. While the government had repeatedly assured citizens that Zimbabwe had produced enough grain to feed itself, the finance director's statements revealed a rather alarming truth. According to his account, the country's grains stock will only last for four months. This revelation contradicts the official narrative, leaving many Zimbabweans confused and concerned about the nation's food security. Whose word should we take ? The Minister and the President or the finance director?The impact of these conflicting statements cannot be overlooked. The finance director's disclosure has caused panic among citizens who were previously assured that there was an abundant supply of grain. With the revelation that there are only four months' worth of grain supplies, anxiety about potential food shortages has gripped the nation. This panic has severe consequences, as it can lead to stockpiling and the artificial inflation of food prices, further exacerbating the vulnerability of the population.The GMB finance director's testimony not only contradicted previous government claims but also revealed the lack of coordination and transparency within the agricultural sector. The fact that the CEO and board chairman remained silent on the session raises questions about their knowledge and roles in this matter. Was the finance director speaking for the entire GMB or was it his personal opinion ? It is essential to hold those in positions of authority accountable for causing panic and despondency among the public. Reckless behavior and providing inaccurate information should not be tolerated when dealing with matters as vital as food security.The Finance director and the entire GMB executive needs to be held liable for contempt of Parliament , misinformation , causing public despondency and raising alarm.The impact of the statement by the finance director has far reaching effects which had a ripple effect across the entire economy.