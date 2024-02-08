Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

2 hrs ago | Views
Government and its parastatals are known to pull in the same direction and speak with one voice or sing from the same hymn book.

The President , the Minister of Agriculture have all said that Zimbabwe is doing extremely well on the Agriculture and food production front.

Government touted the pfumvudza, intwasa program as a success and it came as a surprise that the GMB was contradicting the President and Government.

In a recent presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) finance director spoke out, revealing a stark contrast to previous government claims about Zimbabwe's grain supplies. This contradiction has sparked panic and outrage among citizens, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in the country's agricultural sector. The finance director boldly told Parliament that the nation had 4 months supply of grain left.

The GMB finance director's testimony to Parliament unveiled a concerning discrepancy regarding the nation's grain supplies. While the government had repeatedly assured citizens that Zimbabwe had produced enough grain to feed itself, the finance director's statements revealed a rather alarming truth. According to his account, the country's grains stock will only last for four months. This revelation contradicts the official narrative, leaving many Zimbabweans confused and concerned about the nation's food security. Whose word should we take ? The Minister and the President or the finance director?

The impact of these conflicting statements cannot be overlooked. The finance director's disclosure has caused panic among citizens who were previously assured that there was an abundant supply of grain. With the revelation that there are only four months' worth of grain supplies, anxiety about potential food shortages has gripped the nation. This panic has severe consequences, as it can lead to stockpiling and the artificial inflation of food prices, further exacerbating the vulnerability of the population.

The GMB finance director's testimony not only contradicted previous government claims but also revealed the lack of coordination and transparency within the agricultural sector. The fact that the CEO and board chairman remained silent on the session raises questions about their knowledge and roles in this matter. Was the finance director speaking for the entire GMB or was it his personal opinion ? It is essential to hold those in positions of authority accountable for causing panic and despondency among the public. Reckless behavior and providing inaccurate information should not be tolerated when dealing with matters as vital as food security.

The Finance director and the entire GMB executive needs to be held liable for contempt of Parliament , misinformation , causing public despondency and raising alarm.

The impact of the statement by the finance director has far reaching effects which had a ripple effect across the entire economy.



Source - John mbizvo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu now a Senator

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

5 mins ago | 1 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

47 mins ago | 107 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2206 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 460 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3799 Views