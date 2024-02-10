Opinion / Columnist

If a picture tells a thousand words, then these pictures of Nelson Chamisa displayed by Gift Ostallos Siziva and Amos Chibaya today at McDonald Community Hall in Mzilikazi township in Bulawayo tell thousands of words about Chamisa's new 'God-Is-In-It' so-called 'Blue Train… pic.twitter.com/UHgmOF2S5L — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 11, 2024

If a picture tells a thousand words, then these pictures of Nelson Chamisa displayed by Gift Ostallos Siziva and Amos Chibaya today at McDonald Community Hall in Mzilikazi township in Bulawayo tell thousands of words about Chamisa's new 'God-Is-In-It' so-called 'Blue Train Movement" that - just like the 'Mellow Yellow' disaster which Chamisa ditched in a huff and ran away from last month after its false start led to a dead end – the ‘blue train' has been fatally derailed by Siziva and Chibaya after they, apparently unilaterally, started it as yet another "Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus.While Ostallos and Chibaya may have intended to make Chamisa's pictures appear awesome with an alluring heavenly look, perhaps to give the impression that they're inspired by the Holy Spirit – which Chamisa says is his chief advisor – the self-evident fact is that the 'God-Is-In-It' Chamisa pictures displayed by Ostallos and Chibaya in Bulawayo today are juvenile, embarrassing and politically self-defeating.There is just no way in 2024 that any seasoned political commissar anywhere, worthy of the designation, would use such pictures to pave the way for the launch of any serious political movement!