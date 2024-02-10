Fighting cholera begins with you

Opinion / Columnist

Clean potable water is a precious commodity that should be availed to all without hindrance. In fact, water is life especially these days when the nation is under siege from a deadly cholera onslaught.Our pro-people government working in conjunction with Unicef had a solar-powered borehole installed at Chinehasha Business Centre in Chiweshe much to the delight of both noble and laity.The catchment area is inclusive of Chinehasha Health Centre, Chinehasha Secondary School, Chinehasha Primary School, the shopping centre and households in the environs.The pump installation was expertly done, tested and certified capable and working to expectations. However, operational management lapses sometimes result in no water at the clinic or other water points. The pumping capacity is enough to supply water to all water points.The clinic is home to expecting mothers and those giving birth and, water is a critical commodity for such an institution. We are in the midst of an unrelenting cholera, water must be available at the clinic all the time. It is no time for trivia talk or procrastination, cholera kills.Babies are born at the clinic and raised elsewhere all the way to primary school up to Chinehasha Secondary School and beyond. Attempts and manoeuvres were at one time even made to deny water to those homesteads near the business centre. Cholera knows no boundaries, no class and no ranks.Life is not cheap, no time for cheap talk. May those mandated to oversee and run our water supply chain make it their priority to make sure clean water is made available as per all intends and purposes. Clean water to the people. Practice good hygiene. Cholera kills.Tondo (concerned villager) Chinehasha. Chiweshe