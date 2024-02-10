Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fighting cholera begins with you

1 min ago | Views
Clean potable water is a precious commodity that should be availed to all without hindrance. In fact, water is life especially these days when the nation is under siege from a deadly cholera onslaught.

Our pro-people government working in conjunction with Unicef had a solar-powered borehole installed at Chinehasha Business Centre in Chiweshe much to the delight of both noble and laity.

The catchment area is inclusive of Chinehasha Health Centre, Chinehasha Secondary School, Chinehasha Primary School, the shopping centre and households in the environs.

The pump installation was expertly done, tested and certified capable and working to expectations. However, operational management lapses sometimes result in no water at the clinic or other water points. The pumping capacity is enough to supply water to all water points.

The clinic is home to expecting mothers and those giving birth and, water is a critical commodity for such an institution. We are in the midst of an unrelenting cholera, water must be available at the clinic all the time. It is no time for trivia talk or procrastination, cholera kills.

Babies are born at the clinic and raised elsewhere all the way to primary school up to Chinehasha Secondary School and beyond. Attempts and manoeuvres were at one time even made to deny water to those homesteads near the business centre. Cholera knows no boundaries, no class and no ranks.

Life is not cheap, no time for cheap talk. May those mandated to oversee and run our water supply chain make it their priority to make sure clean water is made available as per all intends and purposes. Clean water to the people. Practice good hygiene. Cholera kills.


Tondo (concerned villager) Chinehasha. Chiweshe

Source - Tondo Chinehasha
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zec hit with over 100 lawsuits

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chivayo frets over Zacc probe

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Gweru to revive Go Beer Breweries

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Man kidnapped over wife's sins

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Another plan to rescue Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa govt is getting crazier

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man goes after wife's niece

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Polygamist demands conjugal rights

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt mass evictions raise dust

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

US to review SA relations following ICJ case against Israel

10 Feb 2024 at 13:46hrs | 2695 Views

Zimbabwe PSL season kickoff delayed

10 Feb 2024 at 13:37hrs | 402 Views

3 vehicles stolen in Gauteng intercepted at Beitbridge border post

10 Feb 2024 at 10:28hrs | 1445 Views

Shamva man jailed 19 years for killing friend over missing lager pint

10 Feb 2024 at 07:53hrs | 874 Views

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

10 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1830 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1569 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1652 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 849 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 533 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 268 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

10 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 232 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

09 Feb 2024 at 18:52hrs | 479 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

09 Feb 2024 at 18:46hrs | 249 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

09 Feb 2024 at 18:45hrs | 1063 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

09 Feb 2024 at 14:31hrs | 841 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 2172 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 591 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 1117 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 409 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 405 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

09 Feb 2024 at 10:00hrs | 340 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

09 Feb 2024 at 09:39hrs | 4715 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

09 Feb 2024 at 09:38hrs | 2654 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

09 Feb 2024 at 09:37hrs | 552 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

09 Feb 2024 at 08:56hrs | 1084 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

09 Feb 2024 at 08:51hrs | 393 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

09 Feb 2024 at 08:07hrs | 723 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

09 Feb 2024 at 07:49hrs | 393 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

09 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1184 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

09 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 730 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

09 Feb 2024 at 07:08hrs | 670 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

09 Feb 2024 at 07:05hrs | 344 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

09 Feb 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1640 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

09 Feb 2024 at 07:02hrs | 913 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2024 at 07:01hrs | 236 Views