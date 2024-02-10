An open letter to Nero

Opinion / Columnist

Hello incoming President of Zimbabwe. Hope this letter find you in good health.The proof of the pudding is in the eating. The people want to taste you.Age is still on your side and your political acumen is unmatched but you must not be carried away. Time to apply wisdom and critical decisions on very important political matters.We know that you are now a brand that even jack and jill wants to be associated with you. The expression across the country shows that you have outsmarted and out maneuvered your opponets and their defeat is palpable.It is a very good thing that we share and exchange some notes as we move forward to find a lasting solution to the challenges bedevelling our nation Zimbabwe.The people across the country are desperate for change, and the building of the ark movement must be accelerated and spread to all four corners of the nation.For just an appetiser the blue revolution seems to be gathering momentum but as usual there are always some malcontents who will be found at the wrong side of the show. That one is a reality and cannot be avoided.We saw the strengths and weaknesses of the strategic ambiguity. We need to seriously interrogate this status quo.The plan however managed to expose those who felt outdone by the project and it also gave room to the regime to ride on strategic ambiguities through using the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to accept letters sent by an imposter, a tortoise on a lamp post.Zanu PF scored big through such ambiguities and managed to secure its much needed two thirds majority rule in parliament. It is now time to close all such gaps and loop holes to counter any kind of such a development. You should now come up with very strong structures building from the grass roots up to the top echelon.Too many cooks will spoil the broth. Avoid taking too many advises from the people as some are misleading and enemies bent on derailing the freedom train but at the same try to embrace diversity and always keeping an eye on the hawks.The power lies within the people. There should be interface meetings at grassroots levels sending a message of change, communicating and giving them a feedback.Advocate Nelson Chamisa form a team that will will monitor and make sure that those people attending rallies are registered voters. Politics is a game of numbers. Keep on making inroads and penetrating the rural areas The regime is already running scared and in its sixes and sevens on the swift turn of political events.Already you have proved that you can take the bull by its horns. We saw during the past elections that you have managed to score a hat trick against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and this should be the right time to put your house in order and face the elephant in the room.It is a shame that when you thought you were building a very strong team under CCC some of your trusted lieutenants were busy jostling to get positions just to enjoy the gravy train riding on your back. Now that they cannot come out to show their allegiances because all what they wanted were benefits, they have gone on mute.Career politicians are a distraction to the movement. You must be wary of sellouts like Sengezo Tshabangu who sold out seats to the regime on the pretence of cleaning the party.My brother you should now set up strong election strategists to craft a campaign that would detoxify the party's brand and thereby confer legitimacy and confidence on the blue revolution and its leadership.The electoral, political dominance of the blue revolution need to be calibrated and reasserted. An election drive that would reinvigorate the political and public spheres and appeal to an increasingly disenchanted electorate.There is no any room to quit this blue revolution because its now your brain child unlike the CCC which had many so called MDC-T pioneers who always thought they were permanent politicians in the opposition.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni