Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

53 mins ago | Views
I WAS touched by an impassioned plea by a fellow Zimbabwean.

He appeared on local television, imploring the government to remove VAT (value added tax) on rice.

His logic was that rice was a staple foodstuff for most ordinary citizens such that it should be treated the same as mealie meal, bread, milk, cooking oil, salt, and sugar.

These basic commodities recently received a waiver from a 15 percent VAT previously announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in his 2024 National Budget Proposal.

What I found rather unfortunate about this entire affair was the insensitivity and heartlessness in the imposition of such a tax on basic commodities in the first place.

Everyone knows that nearly half the Zimbabwe population is living in extreme poverty (earning less than US$2 a day), whilst two-thirds of the workforce under the poverty datum line.

So, why on earth would the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa administration feel it alright introducing measures that moved basic commodities further out of the reach of the majority?

The fact that those in authority had to be pressured through public outrage and outcry to reverse these measures on some products is even more disturbing.

Here, we have a ruling elite filled with all manner of academics, carrying titles as Doctor and Professor So and So.

Yet, in all this, the government still could not foresee the suffering these taxes would add to an already impoverished nation.

Or, maybe they simply chose to ignore these obvious negative effects.

In fact, the passionate plea by the man I mentioned exposed just how detached those in power are from real life in Zimbabwe.

Do they not know how ordinary folk are surviving and what they eat?

What else can we say when those at the helm are not even aware that rice is a staple for most families in the country?

On which planet are these privileged few residing?

Are they from Mars?

What do they think their uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces are surviving on?

We all know that they (ruling elite) and their close families are hedged from the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans, as they benefit immensely from the looting and plundering of our national resources.

Nevertheless, it is hard for me to believe that every single relative of theirs is rolling in wealth - even those distant ones in the depths of rural Zimbabwe.

Do they never meet at family funerals or weddings - such that they would at least see and understand how the other half (for lack of a better word) exist?

It makes no sense at all that a government that is in touch with the common man, woman, and child would impose such taxes knowing fully well the added burden.

As much as it is commendable that the VAT on some products was subsequently removed - however, it still boggles the mind why this were ever imposed in the first place.

There is more.

Rice is not the only basic commodity that was not removed and still remains on the standard VAT rating.

There is meat, bath soap, laundry powder, and toothpaste.

For some strange reason, the Mnangagwa administration believes eating meat, bathing ourselves, wearing clean clothes, brushing our teeth, and, of course, having rice is a luxury!

It is not particularly surprising as this is the same president who, in January 2020, told a crowd complaining over the unaffordable price of meat to eat vegetables and potatoes!

This is how arrogant and uncaring this regime has become.

They really do not care about the ordinary people.

Yet, according to the 2023 rural ZIMVAC assessment results, approximately 26 percent of rural households will be cereal insecure this year.

This translates to approximately 2.7 million people who will require about 100,000 metric tons of cereal.

In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Zimbabwe has a score of 28.0 - meaning a level of hunger that is serious.

What matters to the privileged few is making as much money from an already suffering and downtrodden population as they can.

One wonders where all that revenue is going?

Zimbabweans have historically been the most taxed in the region - with high income tax, VAT, IMTT, toll fees, you name it - yet there is absolutely nothing to show for it.

If anything, our public health and learning institutions lie in near ruin, roads in abysmal state, and approximately 3 million Zimbabweans teetering on the verge of starvation.

In spite of numerous mineral resources, Zimbabweans are still regarded as some of the poorest people in the world.

In all this, those in power live as if they are in Hollywood - flaunting their ill-gotten wealth for the poor to see.

Instead of all this tax revenue benefiting the ordinary citizens, it is likely lining the already overflowing pockets of the ruling elite.

As such, the rich will only get richer whilst the poor get poorer.

This shows that those in power in Zimbabwe are far detached from the plight of the ordinary citizenry.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Blue train is doomed

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

6 hrs ago | 695 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

8 hrs ago | 657 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

11 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

15 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

15 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

15 hrs ago | 2437 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

15 hrs ago | 520 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

15 hrs ago | 347 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

15 hrs ago | 97 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

16 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

16 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 406 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

12 Feb 2024 at 15:39hrs | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

12 Feb 2024 at 15:13hrs | 1054 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

12 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 494 Views