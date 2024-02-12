Blue train is doomed

Opinion / Columnist

The promised version of an opposition party touted around as the Blue something is not a political project but a lucrative business enterprise where Nelson Chamisa will be the sole director.The Chamisa project will sadly crush soon after take off since it lacks ingredients of a democratic movement.Nelson Chamisa ran away from the Citizens Coalition For Change CCC because he felt shaken by the deafening calls for an elective congress.Chamisa and democracy its like oil and water,Though we have it on good authority that the advice to storm out of CCC came from his handlers within the Intelligence system we will remain steadfast and focussed as we collectively chart the way forward without political vultures like Nelson Chamisa.The Citizens Coalition for Change was never a Chamisa project and it will never collapse in his absence.It is now clear that the coalition will remain intact and much stronger without him.The promised project is meant to prolong the Zanu pf stay in power not to deliver good life to the starving citizens.He made enough money when he was in CCC and ran away when people started asking for missing funds.He must explain his wealth over a short period especially his multi million dollar South African project before we expose him.People should be reminded that Morgan Tsvangirai did not choose Chamisa to lead the opposition as claimed by him.He is not different from Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of corruption and bad leadership styles.The man from Gutu will not help the Zimbabwean situation as claimed by him.He must first of all learn to speak at rallies instead of the usual kindergarten utterances.Chamisa cannot be compared with the late opposition icon Morgan Tsvangirai and is not even ten percent of the man.He is planning a new party where he will hire and fire office bearers,where he will be in control of the finances and everyone.People should learn not to rubber stamp everything brought to them by every fool.The blue project is a commercial project not an opposition political party. There is nothing much in Nelson Chamisa that is worth following and those following in the habit of following crowds will one day regret.The Citizens Coalition for Change is still very intact and sound wiith the money vultuire.There is no leadership drought in the Citizens Movement.The project is bigger than individuals like Nelson Chamisa and Sengezo TshabanguGugugu MagoriraZvishavane