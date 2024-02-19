Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

Opinion / Columnist

Between the sardine-packed spaces, noise and all, its not easy to fall asleep on long-haul flights. Hiatus from shuteye can play havoc with one's sycardian rhythm (body clock), causing the debutant air traveller contract transient dementia. With multiple time zones to breach, mornings can be double and evenings triple all at once, sort of carrying one to the martian calendar.Downloading a magnetic compass app can help but not much because a 360 degrees air-turn would make one think is now in the heavenly realm. The whole mind and body upheaval is called jetlag in short. Diminished appetite, vexed sleep time but feeling very sleepy.Reduced humidity tends to initiate dehydration which is why a continuous sipping of 'hunyani wine' (water) would keep one in tip-top form. For the green traveller or rookie, a clean shot of high value whiskey can do the trick, falling asleep easily and some kind of delusional early arrival at destination.A plus indeed. Cruising at a pronounced altitude is golden whilst take-off and landing can be freaky and full of prayers. Who knows, if its a Friday the 13th the would be traveller would rather stay at home but, one did stay and an airliner had an unsolicited impromptu landing on his homestead leaving him on a wheelchair. Down but not out.Well, its not all ebony and ivory because air-travel is another life taken to new heights. The cloud patterns, the coastline, the smooth over water travel and airborne motionality and tranquility makes air travel or flying an experiance that is unforgettable.The in flight meals, hospitality, and unity of being momentarily one family makes the avid traveller feel at home in the skies. Given a chance, dump the road and ride the clouds.The experience is full of ecstasy, thrill and joy. Dreams would follow you for some time, memories indelible and the experience a pleasure. Gratitude to all enablers and family. It was a different experience.Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.