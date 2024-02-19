Latest News Editor's Choice


The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

Sipolilo was the entry point for freedom fighters in Rhodesia from Zambia and Mozambique during the liberation struggle. ZANLA and ZIPRA freedom fighters infiltrated in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) through the Northern and Eastern parts of Sipolilo. The infiltrations began in the 60s. The freedom fighters came into contact with beginning of the desire by blacks to reassert themselves in seeking their political rights and resisting their economic disempowerment.

In the late 70s a group of externally trained freedom fighters infiltrated through the Eastern and Northen parts of Sipolilo with an intention of recruiting locals to join the liberation struggle. The recruiting campaign in the Zambezi valley was met with success. A number of locals resisted the callous barbaric nature of colonialism. The resistance gave courage to many young cadres to leave their families, homes, schools and professions, to join the liberation struggle in Rea.

The unforgettable battle occurred in 1968 and was called the Sipolilo battle was waged by ZIPRA freedom fighters. Many Rhodesia soldiers perished while a lot were injured in the battle. This battle occurred near Cheuwa village near Hunyani River.

The most outstanding battle was however carried by ZANLA freedom fighters at Chingurwi Mountain in Kachuta again in 1978.The Rhodesian forces carried out an aerial bombardments at Chingurwi Mountains in the Katena,Mandere and Gombarashama villages. There were 10 aero planes including 2 jets fighters, five helicopters, Dakota, Kadidiya,and one getted air plane.

The battle started at 10am and lasted at 4pm. A lot of lives were lost. The dead included comrades, villagers, and defenseless innocent civilians. One of the comrades who lost his life was Mcduff Mandebvu. He was a fearless freedom fighter under ZANLA. May his soul rest in ever lasting peace. War erupted and sprouted throughout Sipolilo district. Most areas in Sipolilo were declared liberated zones.

Some roads were impassable due to Anti-tank mines which were planted to combat the Rhodesian soldiers' movement. Most vehicles detonated Anti tanks landmines and many lives were lost.

While the above are the most outstanding battles, other battles were fought in Sipolilo this included the Bvochora battle where the Rhodesian forces arrived the same day and camped. The ZANLA freedom fighters were informed of their arrival and presence. During the night the Rhodesian soldiers were bombarded by motor bombs, bazookas and other weaponry. Heavy artillery were used for bombing. Unfortunately the Rhodesian soldiers were preparing their night meal when the attack occurred. Some were killed, injured while some took to their heels leaving ports with food at Bvochora centre. Other battles were fought in Nyakapupu, Nyanhunzi and Dande in the Zambezi valley,Kemutamba,Kaminza and many other places .1978 was named the year of peoples power and 1979 was named the year of storms (Gukurahundi)

Recruiting of ZANLA freedom fighters was spear headed by such renown sectorial and detachment commanders as Cde Hudson Kundayi,Cde Kapenga and detachment commander  Beri  Kanengoni respectively. On the other hand ZIPRA had its own commanders notable were Cdes Dube,Ncube,Nkululeko,Senzangakona just to name a few.

All these battles could not have been fought and won without  the services of these fearless freedom fighters like Cdes  Charles Goronga, Charles Jikinya, Kapenga, Lilian Mufandaedza,Pfumorechimurenga,Johns Zvabhenda Zvabhenda,Bruce  Tichagarika,Tendai Bhazuka,Simba Lux,Mapara Apisa,Kuvamba Zvashata,Vatema Tichatonga and others i.e. ZANLA
On the other hand ZIPRA had Cdes  Senzangakona, Dube, Ncube, Mpofu,   Ngwenya and Nkululeko and others.  1979 was the most painful and difficult year in the history of the  struggle for independence as Rhodesian soldiers were using aerial bombardments as the Rhodesian soldiers were using aerial bombardments which resulted in the deaths of many defenseless innocent civilians.

By Givestar Kamuzonde  



Source - Givestar Kamuzonde
