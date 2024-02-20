'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

Opinion / Columnist

"You cannot run an authoritarian and autocratic opposition and once in government pretend you can switch to become a democratic system," Professor Welshman Ncube, acting CCC President, told local journalist Zenzele Ndebele in a video posted in Bulawayo 24. "The opposition should be the antithesis of authoritarian and autocratic Zanu PF and not to be like them."No one in his or her right mind can dispute that!Professor Ncube denied that neither he nor Tendai Biti worked with Sengezo Tshabangu in orchestrating the recalls of elected CCC officials - root cause of the party's self destruct implosion. "Tshabangu was his own man!" he argued.I believe Professor Ncube's version of the story but it is all academic now. What matters is that the self-destruct button has been pushed and CCC colleagues are out to destroy each other and in the process destroy Zimbabwe's opposition as we have known it. MDC/CCC has been feeble and useless and now it has become a curse to the nation.The principle beneficiary of CCC's implosion is Zanu PF, the party has already gained more parliamentary seats following the Tshabangu recalls to give it a super majority. The party will do as it damn well pleases and has not wasted time in flexing it's muscles.Zanu PF has booted hundreds of thousands of families off the land without even granting them reasonable notices. The regime claims these are squatters; it is almost certain most of these people did not vote for the regime in the 2023 rigged elections and the regime is punishing them for it.CCC participated in the flawed 2023 elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and now the opposition leaders have been busy fighting each other they are not even there to voice against Zanu PF lawlessness and barbarism.My beef with Professor Ncube is he and his MDC/CCC friends have not only fail to implement even one democratic reform to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections but have participated in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Of course, they knew exactly what they are dong!"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.The truth is Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, etc., etc. are all corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless; they have proven this beyond all reasonable doubt. The only reason why they are still playing a major role in shaping the country's destiny is because the Zimbabwe masses are ignorant, thick and slow.The people of Zimbabwe have risked life, limb and livelihoods to elect MDC/CCC leaders into power on the understanding the leaders would implement the democratic reforms to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, in particular, end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance. After 23 years including 5 years in the GNU, MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one token reform. Why the penny has not dropped that Professor Ncube and his colleagues are corrupt and useless after two decades of selling out, beggars belief.Zimbabwe is a failed state and as long as Zanu PF retain its dictatorial powers to rig elections nothing, absolutely nothing will change. The number one challenge, for get out of this hell-on-earth, is to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.After 23 years it is clear, MDC/CCC leaders have failed to carry out this important task; we must find other men and women who will! Why this is simple and obvious conclusion has remain incomprehensible is a damning testimonial to many of our people's failure the to follow simple argument and to think for themselves.Povo are their own worst enemy because, in their ignorance and naivety, they are the ones keeping MDC/CCC leaders in power who, in turn, are keeping Zanu PF in power and perpetuating the suffering of the masses.