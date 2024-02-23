How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

Latest News Editor's Choice


In the wake of Nelson Chamisa's abrupt departure from active politics, purportedly due to the infiltration of third forces within CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), it becomes imperative to reflect on the leadership legacy left by the late Morgan Tsvangirai. Tsvangirai, a formidable force in the opposition movement, strived for unity within the then MDC, even inviting leaders like Professor Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti to join forces against ZANU PF. However, Chamisa's recent actions have cast a shadow over Tsvangirai's vision, as the former president opted to flee rather than lead from the front.

Chamisa's decision to step back from active politics following claims of infiltration raises questions about his sincerity and commitment to the democratic cause. Unlike Tsvangirai, who worked tirelessly to unite disparate factions, Chamisa's leadership of the MDC Alliance and subsequent rebranding to CCC witnessed a departure from the principles of inclusivity and collaboration. His attempt to shape the party into a cult-like movement, centered around figures like Ostalos Siziba and Amos Chibaya, reflects a betrayal of the democratic values the opposition has long championed.

The sudden departure of Chamisa, leaving behind a party in disarray, is particularly disheartening for those who have dedicated their lives to the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe. Tsvangirai's efforts to build a united front against the ruling party are now overshadowed by the disillusionment stemming from Chamisa's failed attempt to transform the opposition into a personal vehicle for his ambitions.

Thousands of opposition members have paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. Chamisa's retreat, however, raises serious questions about his commitment to the cause when faced with personal setbacks. The opposition supporters, once inspired by the prospect of change under Chamisa's leadership, now feel betrayed, with a growing sentiment that he misled them into a structured party only to later abandon ship for personal gains.

As Zimbabweans in the opposition grapple with the aftermath of Chamisa's departure, the majority have vowed not to forgive him for the deviation from a united and structured party to a cult-like following. The departure of Chamisa leaves an indelible mark on the democratic struggle, as his actions stand in stark contrast to the principles of leadership and sacrifice epitomized by the late Tsvangirai. It is a betrayal that many will not soon forget.

Source - George Tshuma
