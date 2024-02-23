Latest News Editor's Choice


Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

Businessman and owner of Exquisite Cars Dealership, Mr Victor Matiyenga has dismissed as fake and malicious a fake X account that has been created and running under his name.

This latest development comes after youthful business mogul and entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo has been buying various top-of-the-range cars and donating to various people including music artists, individuals and church members among others.

During the past few months Chivhayo has been buying cars at the car dealership before instructing the beneficiaries to, "Go and See Victor" at Exquisite Cars Dealership in the city.

However, this has resulted in Victor Matiyenga being the talk of the city, among other areas countrywide.

A fake X account has since been created in his name by suspected fraudsters and criminals.

The fake X account is inscribed Victor Matiyenga (Mr CEO) @Vic_Matiyenga.

In a statement, Mr Matiyenga said the fake account was created to bring his name and the name of his company into disrepute.

"I would like to urge Zimbabweans and my clients as well to be wary and disregard this fake account as I am not even in any way associated with it. It is my hope that law enforcement agents will take action and bring to book all the culprits that are behind it," he said.

Mr Matiyenga said he has now begun taking both legal and criminal procedures to ensure that those involved in such activities are brought to book.

Exquisite Cars Dealership is one of the leading automotive industry players in the country, which prides itself in top-of-the-range vehicle sales and valuations.

Source - The Herald
