'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

Opinion / Columnist

"As the man he has always been, @DavidColtart has maturely advised anyone opposed to ZANUPF corrupt rule to not fight to kill each other.He realises that these opposition fights have only one beneficiary, ZANUPF," commented Hopewell Chin'ono on his X page."Munochena bvudzi ZANUPF ichingotonga if you don't reconcile your differences and engage within reason!"Unless you are privately gaining from ZANUPF rule, any sane person would heed Coltart's words of wisdom!"The biggest mistake any one can make here is to believe that the likes of Chamisa, Coltart, Biti, Ncube and all the other dudes who have been in the MDC/CCC are genuine democrats much less that they will ever defeat the Zanu PF dictatorship.These guys had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have stopped Zanu PF rigging the elections during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They failed to implement even one token reform because Mugabe bribed them and thus proving beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent.These MDC/CCC leaders have been participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship out of greed. It is not as if these men and women did not know and understand what is going on here. They have understood what is going on all along!"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.Many Zimbabweans have continued to give Chamisa and company their unflinching political support out of ignorance and naivety. Although most Zimbabweans know about Zanu PF rigging elections and the need to implementing democratic reforms to stop the rigging; very few know what these reforms are much less how they are implemented.So it is not surprising that many Zimbabweans have completely rejected the notion that MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt and incompetent. To them, all the evidence of Chamisa and company's failure to implement any reforms during the GNU is water off a duck's back simply. They have failed to understand what the reforms are; how can they possibly understand that the GNU was the golden opportunity to implement the reforms and MDC leaders wasted it.MDC/CCC leaders have have taken full advantage of the Zimbabwe electorate's ignorance and naivety, promising the masses change to stay in power."That is news to me. I ceased being Treasurer General ages ago. As I wrote in my statement recently I refuse to be drawn into any zero sum game. The future of Zimbabwe depends on all genuine democrats finding each other and working jointly to defeat tyranny," David Coltart wrote on his X page.Coltart and his fellow opposition travellers are participating in these flawed Zimbabwe elections out of greed, as he himself confessed in his book. They failed to deliver even one token reform to stop Zanu PF rigging elections during the GNU, when they had all the trump cards including SADC's backing; it is naive, to say the least, to think they will do so now.Any hope of curing ourselves of the curse of rigged elections and bad governance depends on Zimbabweans finally realising that MDC/CCC leaders will never implement the reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the election. Never! The penny should have dropped by now; after 23 years, including 5 in the GNU and not even one token reform implemented. Zimbabwe needs competent opposition leaders who will do what Chamisa and company have failed to do, implement the reforms.