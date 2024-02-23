Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

2 hrs ago | Views
"As the man he has always been, @DavidColtart has maturely advised anyone opposed to ZANUPF corrupt rule to not fight to kill each other.
He realises that these opposition fights have only one beneficiary, ZANUPF," commented Hopewell Chin'ono on his X page.

"Munochena bvudzi ZANUPF ichingotonga if you don't reconcile your differences and engage within reason!

"Unless you are privately gaining from ZANUPF rule, any sane person would heed Coltart's words of wisdom!"

The biggest mistake any one can make here is to believe that the likes of Chamisa, Coltart, Biti, Ncube and all the other dudes who have been in the MDC/CCC are genuine democrats much less that they will ever defeat the Zanu PF dictatorship.

These guys had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have stopped Zanu PF rigging the elections during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They failed to implement even one token reform because Mugabe bribed them and thus proving beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent.

These MDC/CCC leaders have been participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship out of greed. It is not as if these men and women did not know and understand what is going on here. They have understood what is going on all along!

"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

Many Zimbabweans have continued to give Chamisa and company their unflinching political support out of ignorance and naivety. Although most Zimbabweans know about Zanu PF rigging elections and the need to implementing democratic reforms to stop the rigging; very few know what these reforms are much less how they are implemented.

So it is not surprising that many Zimbabweans have completely rejected the notion that MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt and incompetent. To them, all the evidence of Chamisa and company's failure to implement any reforms during the GNU is water off a duck's back simply. They have failed to understand what the reforms are; how can they possibly understand that the GNU was the golden opportunity to implement the reforms and MDC leaders wasted it.

MDC/CCC leaders have have taken full advantage of  the Zimbabwe electorate's ignorance and naivety, promising the masses change to stay in power.

"That is news to me. I ceased being Treasurer General ages ago. As I wrote in my statement recently I refuse to be drawn into any zero sum game. The future of Zimbabwe depends on all genuine democrats finding each other and working jointly to defeat tyranny," David Coltart wrote on his X page.

Coltart and his fellow opposition travellers are participating in these flawed Zimbabwe elections out of greed, as he himself confessed in his book. They failed to deliver even one token reform to stop Zanu PF rigging elections during the GNU, when they had all the trump cards including SADC's backing; it is naive, to say the least, to think they will do so now.

Any hope of curing ourselves of the curse of rigged elections and bad governance depends on Zimbabweans finally realising that MDC/CCC leaders will never implement the reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the election. Never! The penny should have dropped by now; after 23 years, including 5 in the GNU and not even one token reform implemented. Zimbabwe needs competent opposition leaders who will do what Chamisa and company have failed to do, implement the reforms.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC, #CCC, #MDC-N

Comments


Must Read

Dogs feast on dumped infant

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

21 hrs ago | 623 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

23 hrs ago | 668 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2866 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 3203 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 3015 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4421 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1933 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2674 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1683 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1428 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views