Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

2 hrs ago | Views
His pictures, photoshopped to give them a heavenly appearance, displayed on the stages to promote his unknown political outfit, reminded us of Mobutu Seseseko, Zaire/DRC corrupt dictator who forced TV evening news to begin with a scene of him descending from the cloud- filled skies.


Given the personality of cult being built around Nelson Chamisa amidst allegations of corruption and looting of party funds that led to the split of CCC, it is crystal clear that he belongs to the same league of well known world dictators like Mobutu Seseseko, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin... the list goes on.

Nelson Chamisa's servants, probably the ones described by Sengezo Tshabangu as criminals around the President, that is, former triple C, Vice Spokesman, Ostellos Siziba and National Organiser, Amos Chibaya are running promotional campaigns held under the trees, private homes and halls. Nelson Chamisa is holed up somewhere in Harare, represented only by his photo- shoped images in the promotional meetings, keeping his supporters and colleagues guessing. Obviously waiting for the opportune time to show his shameless face.

It seems Mukomana the young man did not learn a single lesson from the failed strategy of ambiguity. The new organisation is founded on the same failed tactics that pitted him against his former comrades in the CCC.

Chamisa's alleged girlfriend, Fadzai Mahere, who was the first to ditch CCC and Zimbabwe Parliament to follow Nelson Chamisa, does not know what is going on in the new party, and so are the other parliamentarians and former senior members of CCC who quit for Chamisa. They are already up in arms in protest for they have been muted and excluded from new party build up activities currently taking place country wide. Only 3 people know ie Nelson Chamisa and his yes men, Ostellos Siziba and Amos Chibaya. One thing must be made clear, Chamisa does no subscribe to collective leadership purely for purposes  of controlling  and stealing donor funds meant for the party. Who  can trust  Nelson Chamisa with money?

Chamisa's followers, I mean those who love him more than they love themselves, their spouses, their children and their country, must not cry foul. What they are receiving right now are bitter fruits of supporting a dictator and more are coming.

By the look of things, we can safely conclude that the new entity is the property of one and only, Nelson Chamisa. Anyone else's views and opinions are not needed in the building and running of the new organisation. That includes the views and opinions of fellow comrades who have quit the CCC to follow him and his yes men, Ostellos Siziba and Amos Chibaya. Chamisa Chete Chete will run it single- handed. Siziba and Chibaya must be warned, they are not better than seasoned lawyers and politicians, Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti who were sidelined by Nelson Chamisa, ditactors have no permanent friends but they use people as pawns.

The Fuhrer's decisions are final, good or bad, must not be questioned. He must be allowed to register party property and open party bank accounts under his name or next of kin, withdraw party funds anytime for his private use, sleep and impregnate any woman of his choice within the party regardless of their marital status, disown, hire and fire any member at anytime. Additionally, no one in the party should be entitled to any position, only the Commander In Chief shall hold his unelected and uncontested position, assisted by a few        unquestioning loyalist  that he would have picked up. Anyone who will question the leader's ways will be disowned and humiliated like Sengezo Tshabangu.

If senior members gang up with the new and attempt to call the Commander in Chief to account, Nelson Chamisa who possesses the energy of an antbear (isambane) would quit and collapse the old organisation to build the new one. Behold the old wine in new wine skins!

God is not in it, is he?

Normally, MLO would not bother about Zimbabwean politicians, what they do and what they say. We know that they are a useless bunch of failures. But Nelson Chamisa attracts our full attention on account that he is a self exposed anti Matabele Shona supremacist who has no interests of Matabeles at heart.

He employs deception tactics of the highest oder to mislead unsuspecting Matabeles and use them as a launch pad for harvesting a few votes in Zimbabwe. That keeps his Shona supremacist project going so that he could collect millions of United States dollars from unsuspecting loyal party and Western donors, gain access to Matabeleland constituances to impose Shona candidates to empower and enrich them while oppressing Matabeles as per the 1979 Grand Plan.

The one man party Zimbabwe opposition organisations that keep on splitting on tribal lines, changing names and  masquerading as our liberators when they are anti Matabele Shona supremacist projects must be rejected in Matabeleland like ZANU PF.

Matabeleland is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Matabeleland.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs




Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Dogs feast on dumped infant

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

8 hrs ago | 797 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

9 hrs ago | 888 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

14 hrs ago | 365 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

15 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

15 hrs ago | 501 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

15 hrs ago | 950 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

23 Feb 2024 at 22:27hrs | 627 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

23 Feb 2024 at 20:24hrs | 1547 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

23 Feb 2024 at 20:20hrs | 682 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2917 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 3265 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 3055 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4437 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1935 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2681 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1684 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1430 Views