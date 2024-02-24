Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

3 hrs ago | Views
THE overriding theme of this week has been the drive by elements of the ruling Zanu PF party to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term at the 2028 elections.

Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi set fire to the rain: "Zanu PF; Masvingo province today offered President ED Mnangagwa a third term in office as president of Zimbabwe," he wrote on X while at-tending Youth Day celebrations at Mushagashe Training Centre in Masvingo, which was addressed by Mnangagwa himself.

He added: "Amid cheers, whistling and ululations, the provincial chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa chanted the slogan '2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo!' to a deafening applause."

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who introduced Mnangagwa to the crowd added: "Your Excellency, before I invite you to take the podium, I was thrilled by the new slogan. Allow me to chant the slogan," Mohadi said.

He repeated the slogan. Well, the signs have been there all along.

In July 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa boasted that "In 2030, I would still be in power".

Now, fresh from attaining a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, it seems his ruling Zanu PF party has begun a campaign for a constitutional change to extend his rule.

It is a well-established play-book in African politics, where incumbents have sought to extend their rule beyond the terms imposed by the constitution. Often, they manipulate or break them outright or just suspend the constitution. Africa, it seems, is cursed to have leaders who are inclined to abuse the system to cling to power.

The examples are many. Cameroon's Paul Biya, Africa's oldest leader got the national as-sembly to adopt a constitutional Bill in April 2008, removing a two-term presidential limit to allow him to extend his rule. He remains in power.

Idriss Deby of Chad came to power after a 1990 coup. A 2005 referendum removed a two-term limit from the constitution, which was re-imposed by parliament in 2018, but could not be applied retroactively, leaving him to potentially rule until 2033.
He died in 2021.

Comoros' Azali Assoumani, a former military officer who first seized power in a coup in 1999, pushed for and won a referendum in 2018 to extend term limits. Other current presidents who have tinkered with the constitution to extend their rule include Denis Sassou Nguesso of the troubled Congo Republic and Djibouti's Ismail Omar Guelleh, Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni. It is worth pointing out that Mnangagwa himself has publicly said that his second term would be his final.

In an interview with a local television network ahead of the August 2023 elections, he said: "I am going for my second term, this is my last term."

It is an assertion he made in a 2018 interview with CNN when he said: "The maximum is two terms, for any president, and I will abide by that."

If Mnangagwa is serious about respecting the constitution, he needs to stop his lieutenants from pursuing the discredited agenda. Just by keeping his promise and actually preserving constitutionalism, serving his two terms and stepping aside in a democratic transfer of power, Mnangagwa will have done more to cement his legacy and move the country forward than he can ever imagine.


Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Ngezi crowned Castle Challenge Cup champions

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

A life-giving greenbelt in Matabeleland South

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe National Youth Service back in April

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Disco's US$1,5 billion steel plant complete

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

Dogs feast on dumped infant

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 827 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

18 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

19 hrs ago | 211 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

21 hrs ago | 206 Views