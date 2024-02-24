Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's main challenger in the August 23 presidential elections Nelson Chamisa might have quit his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, but the confusion engulfing the country's main opposition movement is never far from his doorstep.

Chamisa ditched the CCC last month citing alleged infiltration of the party by Zanu-PF after self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu snatched the party from him.

Tshabangu's CCC has reverted to the 2019 MDC structures and appointed Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore as acting presidents of the party on a 90-day rotational basis.

Another CCC camp led by Jameson Timba has also gone on a separate journey. As if the chaos were not enough, Tshabangu says they are now moving to the courts to assert their rights to use Chamisa's face as the party symbol, recover party assets and donated funds.

Chamisa has not yet announced his next move after he left CCC.

But his close allies led by Amos Chibaya and Gift Siziba are mobilising supporters across the country for a new political institution dubbed the "blue movement."

Tshabangu insisted the CCC logo with Chamisa's face was party property.

"We wanted to popularise the party with Chamisa's face," Tshabangu said.

"He agreed to it and its CCC trade name. We have to go to congress to pass a resolution to do away with Chamisa's face as our logo.

"If he decides to use the logo with his face we will sue him because he was never forced to use his face."

He added: "It was a voluntary decision. He agreed for us to use his face as the logo. "He will not use it until we decide to let go. He knows it. That is why he has not challenged it."

Tshabangu said they will never allow Chamisa to form another party.

"We can't allow him to hold people at ransom, that he can just walk away and form another political party," he said.

"We are going to break the chains of accountability. We are going to break the chains of popularity.

"So all that we are asking from Chamisa is for him to account to the CCC that he was the leader of the CCC and receiving every donation... as long as he remains in this country, the laws of this country will visit him."

He also said they still regarded Chamisa as the CCC president "until he accounts for the party assets."

"We have properties. We have the intellectual property-the trademarks," he said.

"Those are the properties that we are referring to.

"We have structures, like when we are talking about accountability, President Chamisa needs to account for everything that there were structures.

"The party had membership cards, tshirts, properties right across the country, "He was the treasurer, the secretarygeneral.

"He remains the CCC president until he accounts for the party assets."

Reports emerged last week that Tshabangu had been removed as the interim secretary general after the camp reverted to the 2019 MDC structures.

At the time, Charlton Hwende was the secretary general.

Tshabangu said he was engaging to resolve the matter on his fate as secretary general.

"We are discussing with the acting president, but there were suggestions that perhaps people can coexist and we can see how far we can go in that regard," Tshabangu said.

"But I will not pre-empt the discussion that is being initiated by the acting president.

"We started the discussions long back." Promise Mkwananzi, the spokerperson for the Timba-led CCC dismissed Tshabangu's claims against Chamisa.

"Tshabangu is not a member of the CCC.," Mkwananzi said. "Nelson Chamisa resigned and didn't take anything with him. "Every party asset still remains under the custody of the CCC. If he has questions, he should direct them to us." Chamisa formed the CCC in January 2022 after he lost the MDC Alliance to Douglas Mwonzora.

He has contested the presidential election twice — in 2018 and in August last year and lost with narrow margins to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa has refused to accept the election results and accused Mnangagwa of rigging.

His erstwhile colleagues say he is responsible for the problems bedelving the opposition because of his alleged dictatorial style of leadership.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Logo

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

5 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Ngezi crowned Castle Challenge Cup champions

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

A life-giving greenbelt in Matabeleland South

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe National Youth Service back in April

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Disco's US$1,5 billion steel plant complete

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

16 hrs ago | 849 Views

Dogs feast on dumped infant

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 824 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

18 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

18 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

18 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

18 hrs ago | 211 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

20 hrs ago | 157 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

20 hrs ago | 204 Views