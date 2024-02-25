Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

Opinion / Columnist

In a recent series of claims made by Rutendo Benson Matinyarare against Innscor, Simbisa brands, and Zed Koudounaris, it is imperative to critically analyze the validity of these assertions. These renowned brands, which adhere to the esteemed Standards Association of Zimbabwe’s requirements, have been unjustly targeted by unsubstantiated accusations.Matinyarare's presumption that he knows better than the SAZ, without any scientific research or authenticated results, alleging that these brands are distributing GMO foods and attributing them to the cause of various diseases including cancer, lacks credible evidence. It begs the question - has Matinyarare conducted thorough research to substantiate these claims? It is essential to acknowledge the contributions of these brands to the economy, not just in terms of compliance but also in employment generation and tax revenue.Raising concerns about the potential repercussions of damaging these established businesses on the economy is a valid point. If these companies were to face unwarranted backlash and subsequent closure, the ripple effect on employment, farmer contracts, and the broader economic landscape could be detrimental. The unsubstantiated attacks on prominent business figures and national icons like Zed Koudounaris and President Paul Kagame raise questions about Matinyarare's motives and alliances.It is crucial to scrutinize the intentions behind such attacks and consider the broader implications on the economy and business environment. Tampering with successful enterprises like Innscor and Simbisa is not only ill-advised but also contradicts the ethos of “Zimbabwe is open for business.” Matinyarare’s actions warrant thorough examination, including his motivations, beneficiaries, and who he truly represents in these endeavours. It is imperative to approach these claims with discernment, ensuring that baseless accusations do not overshadow the contributions of these reputable brands to the nation's economic growth and stability.