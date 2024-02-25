Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'We want regime change!' clamoured Mt Pleasant 'fat cows'. They did not get it, punishment for decades of navel-gazing

3 hrs ago | Views
A picture is worth a thousand words. A recent Zimbabwe Daily cartoon was one such picture. It depicted Mt Pleasant resident family, the fat cows in Pharaoh's dream, shouting "We want change! Ngaapinde hake mukomana!" on one side. On the other side a Mbare resident family, the thin cows, shouting "Zanu PF huchi! ED pfeee!"

The cartoon is six months after the 23 August 2023 elections which Zanu PF won and so one would think the Mbare family would be happy. The Zimbabwe economy has not recovered, if anything it is worse. The rate of inflation, for example, has soared 400% in six month. And it is the poor, who are at the bottom of the economic parking order, who suffer the worst.

"Zanu PF huchi (honey)!" the poor shouted before the elections. Zanu PF are wasps, they sting is extremely painful and for what, you certainly do not get any honey from that lot.

For the record, Zanu PF did rig the elections and so whether the poor freely supported the regime or where frogmarched is now academic what matters is the regime was not going to lose an elections it had carte blanche powers to rig. All the election observers including SADC, AU and even Zimbabwe's own ZHRC condemned the elections process as flawed and illegal.

The cartoon was mocking the Mt Pleasant, the affluent, educated and professionals in Zimbabwe society.

The Mt Pleasant residents were conned by Chamisa and Fadzayi Mahere, CCC MP candidate, into participating in flawed 2023 elections, believing CCC would win big. Chamisa said he had plugged all the Zanu PF vote rigging loop holes. "God is in it!" he said repeatedly. And they, the country's intelligentsia, creme de la creme, believe these lies. CCC have failed to secure even something as basic as a verified voters' roll, for Pete's sake!

Chamisa, Mahere and the rest of the CCC leaders knew with no reforms implemented Zanu PF would rig the elections and that the nation's  participation would only give the regime legitimacy. Still they were hell bent on participating because they also knew that Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats as bait - bait they found irresistible.

Chamisa and company were lying about having all these winning in rigged elections strategies to hide their real reason for participating was greed.

It is bad enough Chamisa and company conning my aunt and nephew in the rural back waters, even them it is inexcusable given this has been going on for 23 years, not the affluent urbanites too. There is no excuse why urbanites should not know that MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless given the well documented account of their failure to implement even one token reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. The truth is many of them have no clue and hence the reason why they were easily conned by Chamisa and company.

It is only in the last decade or so that the Mt Pleasant residents have shown an interest in politics after decades of political indifference or, worse still, of actively supporting Zanu PF. The decades of Zanu PF misrule have seen the leafy suburb's manicured lawns, tarred cycle tracks, etc. of the 1980s disappear. The roads are full of potholes, there is a chronic shortage of water to drink, the big houses are in varying stages of rot and decay. High inflation, unemployment and economic shortages affect everyone across the board.

The tide of economic poverty is reached everyone and spared none. Leafy Mt Pleasant is being transforming into just another Mbare ghetto. The overweight affluent busy bodies are losing more than their body weight and looking more like the gaunt and ill-dressed ghetto dwellers.

The regime change the affluent Zimbabweans are clamouring for will not happen easily because Zanu PF has captured state and public institutions to consolidate its iron grip on absolute power. If  they had not wasted decades navel gazing they would know that CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name, at least.

One only hopes that the economic and political reality in Zimbabwe will now force the country's affluent to take the challenges of electing competent leaders with the seriousness and urgency the matter demands.


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Pan-Africanism is dead!

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Ban all Elections in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

9 hrs ago | 844 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

12 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

13 hrs ago | 964 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

13 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Biti convicted of assault

13 hrs ago | 1261 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

13 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

14 hrs ago | 883 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

15 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

20 hrs ago | 403 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

20 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

20 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

20 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

20 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

Pastor in court for theft

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

20 hrs ago | 741 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

20 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

20 hrs ago | 244 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

20 hrs ago | 229 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

20 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

20 hrs ago | 275 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

25 Feb 2024 at 18:22hrs | 1319 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

25 Feb 2024 at 15:20hrs | 384 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2461 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1664 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1667 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 514 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 2043 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 268 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 269 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 430 Views