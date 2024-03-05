Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

2 hrs ago | Views
In the wake of widespread media coverage exposing Francesco Marconati's alleged misdeeds across Zimbabwe, the self-styled Italian Mafia boss has resorted to legal threats in an attempt to suppress the damning revelations brought to light. A letter of demand, issued by legal representatives Joel Pincus, Konson & Wolhuter, attempts to discredit the articles published by various media houses, including Bulawayo 24 News, portraying Marconati as a violent manipulator with a pattern of taking over businesses and exploiting fellow investors.

Dated February 29, 2024, the letter of demand a accuses the media outlet of publishing defamatory statements against Marconati. The legal representatives list specific articles, making allegations that Marconati vehemently denies.

As Marconati attempts to shield himself from public scrutiny, the media faces a critical juncture in upholding journalistic integrity and the right to expose alleged wrongdoing.

In the face of legal threats from Francesco Marconati, this reporter stands firm, armed with overwhelming evidence sourced from credible channels. Marconati's attempt to silence media coverage exposes a deeper layer of scrutiny.

We invite him to answer the following questions in detail:

1. Relationship with Nicola Troles: What is the nature of the relationship between Nicola Troles and Francesco Marconati?
 
2. Investment in Philadelphia Italian Craft Beer House & Restaurant: Did Nicola Troles invest in the Philadelphia Italian Craft Beer House & Restaurant, and if so, what was the extent of his investment?

3. Shareholding Structure: What was the shareholding structure in the company during Nicola Troles' presence in Zimbabwe?

4. Refusal to Provide Fingerprint for Zida License Renewal: Did Mr. Marconati or his son Alessandra Marconati refuse to provide fingerprints for the non-criminal record required by Zida before Nicola could apply for the renewal of Zida license? Is it not the obligation of all shareholders to provide the required documents according to Zimbabwe law?

5. Changes in Shareholding Structure: Did the shareholding structure change after Troles' alleged forced departure to Italy?

6. Marriage Proposal and Personal Relationships: Is it true that Mr. Marconati suggested Troles marry a black Zimbabwean for residency purposes, and is he himself married to a black Zimbabwean woman?

7. Involvement in Theft Incident: Did the Marconatis hire people to unlock Nicola’s Land Cruiser, parked in front of the beer pub, and subsequently have his phone, money, and personal belongings taken?

8. Presence during Deaths of Claudio and Max Chiarelli: Was Mr. Marconati present during the deaths of Claudio and Max Chiarelli, and what is his side of the story?
9. Is he not using the name dropping strategy of Senior government officials including the name of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in threatening his victims?

Furthermore, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, we acknowledge the gravity of the allegations made against Mr. Marconati.

Let it be unequivocally clear to Mr. Marconati that media operates as an unyielding watchdog, not a lapdog. Our mandate remains unwavering – to uncover the unvarnished truth, with no regard for massaging delicate egos plagued by insecurity.

The unfolding events promise a transparent examination of the allegations against Francesco Marconati, revealing a commitment to journalistic integrity and the pursuit of truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be for those in the spotlight.



Source - George Tshuma
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 8093 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

14 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Tshabangu says he will not pursue partisan politics

14 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Zimbabwe's CIO agents arrests Indian Special Forces top gun in dramatic fashion

14 hrs ago | 4144 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

14 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

14 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Police, lawyers clash over calling of suspects

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants all sanctions removed

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe's Met office warns of heatwave

14 hrs ago | 946 Views

Job Sikhala acquitted

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Former magistrate in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 324 Views

Senator Tshabangu in the house

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

'Zimbabwe cement manufacturers exceeding local demand'

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe to new US sanctions

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

22 hrs ago | 311 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

23 hrs ago | 932 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

23 hrs ago | 380 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 779 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

23 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

05 Mar 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1461 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

05 Mar 2024 at 14:40hrs | 507 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

05 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 421 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

05 Mar 2024 at 14:34hrs | 490 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

05 Mar 2024 at 05:02hrs | 3427 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1212 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1516 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2063 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2418 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1051 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 3281 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 880 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 411 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 742 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 526 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1205 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 510 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:56hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 204 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 593 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 429 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 186 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 119 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 135 Views