Who is reaping now?

In recent years, Zimbabwe has witnessed a rather alarming phenomenon: the emergence of what can only be described as "gospel-preneurs." These are individuals who have cunningly crafted churches with the sole purpose of robbing the hard-earned cash from the pockets of the poor. Yes, my friends, it seems that the faithful have been duped into dishing out their precious pennies to finance the lavish lifestyles of these so-called "men of God." It's enough to make you wonder, who exactly is reaping the benefits here?

Let's take a step back and examine this absurd situation. Imagine working your fingers to the bone, scrimping and saving every last dollar just to survive. You're barely making ends meet in this damned economy of ours, struggling to put food on the table for your family, and yet you somehow manage to scrape together a bit of spare change to attend church on a Sunday. You go there seeking solace, a glimmer of hope in your bleak existence. Little do you know, you're about to get swindled with a divine smile.

These spiritual charlatans stand before the congregation, dressed to the nines in their tailored suits and flashy watches, preaching from a golden pulpit. They speak with an air of authority, telling their followers that they are destined for greatness, that their loyalty and faithfulness will be rewarded with abundant wealth and riches. But there's a catch - their reward is perpetually deferred to some distant, elusive future.

As the desperate masses hand over their meager earnings, these pseudo-pastors live it up in their opulent mansions, driving the finest cars, and living a life of inexplicable luxury. They dine on delicacies while their followers dine on hope, laced with empty promises of prosperity. It's a twisted scenario where the faithful are being fed a bill of goods, and the only ones truly benefiting are those stuffing their wallets with ill-gotten gains.

All the while, the poverty-stricken congregation remains impoverished, trapped in a cycle of false hope and broken dreams. Their desire for a better life is being cynically exploited by these greed-driven ministers who seem to have forgotten the true essence of their supposed calling.

We live in a world where morality seems twisted, where the pursuit of personal gain overshadows any genuine desire to bring solace and comfort to those in need. It's a world where those who claim to speak on behalf of a higher power see fit to line their own pockets at the expense of the very followers they claim to serve.

So, who is truly reaping in this sorry state of affairs? It's definitely not the downtrodden souls who have fallen victim to these fake pastors. No, my friends, it is the imposters themselves who are laughing all the way to the bank. They are the ones feasting on the hopes and dreams of their impoverished flock, while preaching a prosperity gospel that only perpetuates their own already inflated wealth.

But let me tell you something, dear readers. The true measure of a person's richness lies not in material possessions, but in the empathy and compassion they possess. For money cannot buy genuine happiness, nor can it heal the wounds of a soul in need. It is the flicker of kindness shared, the hand extended to help a fellow human being - that is the true essence of spirituality.

So, the next time you come across one of these gospel-preneurs in their fancy garments, spewing tales of grand wealth yet to come, pause for a moment and critically examine their motives. Question their authenticity, and ask yourself, who is truly reaping here?

Let us not be fooled by their illusions of grandeur, and instead, focus our energies on fostering a society that values compassion, kindness, and justice over the cheap tricks of those who exploit our vulnerabilities. For it is only through genuine human connection and collective effort that we can build a country where everyone truly reaps the benefits of a fair and just existence.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer | Social Justice Activist

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer | Social Justice Activist


Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
