War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA) welcomes the recent appointment of Senator Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of the Veterans of Liberation Struggle Affairs while describing the choice of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as envisioned with wisdom, national spokesperson, Collins Kasiya said.In an official statement gleaned by this publication, Kasiya said the appointment of Mavhunga will augment in full transformation and empowerment of their constituency."As an association we highly commend this appointment to a well deserved patriot, an iconic woman champion with vast experience and knowledge about war, governance and Zimbabwe in a whole socio economic and political view," Kasiya said."We are taken aback to reflect on the vital aspect of the war veterans who out of their blood and sweat a country was fought for and is now set afree and as such the story is better told but those who have once been on the liberation fight and the cause is as here fulfilled," Kasiya added."As an association we applaud this as it also relates to us who as a result of war suffer pain and loss, physically and emotionally derailed all for a greater Zimbabwe," Kasiya relates.Meanwhile, Kasiya said Honourable Minister Monica Mavhunga's newly well deserved post will complement their organisation's hope and assurance that Zimbabwe is heading towards greatness in line with vision 2030 as alluded that they are leaving no one and no place behind."It is our honour as an association under the Ministry of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle affairs to have had an appointed Honourable Minister and we extend our gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr ED Mnangagawa on appointing our dearly Hon Senator Mavhunga in our ministry and we are grateful of a Visionary Leader who provide us with Visionary leaders who help us carry the legacy of our beloved country Zimbabwe to a greater hieghts," Kasiya remarks in a statement.Kasiya claimed that it is from this background that their organisation's hopes that the war veterans bus has been set by a well guided driver in whom they "believe the welfare of war veterans will be taken in accord in a responsive manner".Senator Monica Mavhinga is highly understood politically, having served as a politburo member and a political instructor in the ZANLA forces. In her political career, she has held several positions, including being a Senator in the 8th and 9th Parliaments, a member of the Committee of Standing Rules and Orders in the 8th Parliament, Chairperson in the Senate Thematic Committee (Indigenization and Empowerment) in the 8th Parliament, and a member of the Management Committee of the Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus.Mavhunga also served as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland Central Province. Under the Second Republic, Senator Monica Mavhunga was appointed as the Deputy Minister of War Veterans and War Collaborator until her recent appointment as the substantive Minister.