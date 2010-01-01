Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

3 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA) welcomes the recent appointment of Senator Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of the Veterans of Liberation Struggle Affairs while describing the choice of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as envisioned with wisdom, national spokesperson, Collins Kasiya said.

In an official statement gleaned by this publication, Kasiya said the appointment of Mavhunga will augment in full transformation and empowerment of their constituency.

"As an association we highly commend this appointment to a well deserved patriot, an iconic woman champion with vast experience and knowledge about war, governance and Zimbabwe in a whole socio economic and political view," Kasiya said.

"We are taken aback to reflect on the vital aspect of the war veterans who out of their blood and sweat a country was fought for and is now set afree and as such the story is better told but those who have once been on the liberation fight and the cause is as here fulfilled," Kasiya added.

"As an association we applaud this as it also relates to us who as a result of war suffer pain and loss, physically and emotionally derailed all for a greater Zimbabwe," Kasiya relates.

Meanwhile, Kasiya said Honourable Minister Monica Mavhunga's newly well deserved post will complement their organisation's hope and assurance that Zimbabwe is heading towards greatness in line with vision 2030 as alluded that they are leaving no one and no place behind.

"It is our honour as an association under the Ministry of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle affairs to have had an appointed Honourable Minister and we extend our gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr ED Mnangagawa on appointing our dearly Hon Senator Mavhunga in our ministry and we are grateful of a Visionary Leader who provide us with Visionary leaders who help us carry the legacy of our beloved country Zimbabwe to a greater hieghts," Kasiya remarks in a statement.

Kasiya claimed that it is from this background that their organisation's hopes that the war veterans bus has been set by a well guided driver in whom they "believe the welfare of war veterans will be taken in accord in a responsive manner".

Senator Monica Mavhinga is highly understood politically, having served as a politburo member and a political instructor in the ZANLA forces. In her political career, she has held several positions, including being a Senator in the 8th and 9th Parliaments, a member of the Committee of Standing Rules and Orders in the 8th Parliament, Chairperson in the Senate Thematic Committee (Indigenization and Empowerment) in the 8th Parliament, and a member of the Management Committee of the Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus.

Mavhunga also served as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland Central Province. Under the Second Republic, Senator Monica Mavhunga was appointed as the Deputy Minister of War Veterans and War Collaborator until her recent appointment as the substantive Minister.

Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Man wears wife's panties

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

8 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

9 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

12 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 723 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

15 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

15 hrs ago | 381 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

17 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

17 hrs ago | 428 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

17 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

17 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

17 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

17 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

17 hrs ago | 792 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

17 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

17 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

17 hrs ago | 964 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

17 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

17 hrs ago | 218 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

17 hrs ago | 510 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

17 hrs ago | 210 Views