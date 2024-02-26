Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

3 hrs ago | Views
My friends in Europe and in Africa ask me the perennial question. What makes for Donald Trump's longevity in American politics? And why are the Democrats trying their best to lock him up in a  jailhouse to prevent him from being on the presidential ballot?

There is a great fear among the world elites that Trump may be re-elected to a second term in office as US president.

Western governments, including the US, have yet to come to terms with the widespread availability of social media, which includes Tik-Tok, video, Instagram, and Twitter.

Unbeknownst to us, the BBC, CNN, and Voice of America were mere propaganda tools of western hegemony, propagating the idea that the west was the protector of a rules-based world order,  democracy, freedom of speech, security of property and therefore a haven for investors.

The violence which underlay these great achievements, as illustrated by the death and destruction of Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and now recently,  the atrocities being committed in Gaza by Israel and the US, were whitewashed, and by-passed in our textbooks.

On March 16, 2016, a thoroughly unlovable character, Donald J. Trump, in a Republican debate published throughout the world said these bad words about US policy in Iraq.

"They said there were weapons of mass destruction (in Iraq): there were none, and they knew there were none. There were no weapons of mass destruction.  President (George W.) Bush lied."

Such information was, before 1916, what historians call archival. After that date, it was on the beck and call of everyone who had a cell phone. The ore, atrocities committed abroad, in the name of the American people and the daily murder of Palestinian children by the US and Israel in a shameless attempt by British Petrol to steal the gas fields of Gaza are shown in gory details on our cell phones.

Trump, with the common sense of a nincompoop, asked a silly question.

"We (the US) have sufficient gas and oil reserves, so much so that if exploited the US can be the largest exporter of these resources to Europe. Why are we engaged in endless wars abroad.?"

It is the common sense question the child asked the king without clothes.

Trump was a marked man. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency colluded to prevent him from assuming power.

Trump had more common sense than the elites in another direction. If the US  industrial base is exported to China, how on earth, does the US remain a great power as a service nation rather than  a manufacturing titan?

As we speak, it has become obvious that China's industrial prowess has allowed it to muscle itself all over the world where it dared not set its foot before.

President Joe Biden is spearheading an America first in regrowing the industrial base.

Trump's American industry first policy generated the highest employment rate in 50 years.

Unequal justice

Every school child in the US can sing the pledge of allegiance which says the following words.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Take the following cases. When Trump left the White House, a New York attorney charged him with sexual molestation and defaming a pornographic star ( a prostitute). The case is supposed to have occurred in 1991.

Trump paid Ms. Jean Caroll, USD130 000 to keep the story quiet.

Today he has been fined USD83 million.

In another case, New York attorney Latitia James, campaigned for the position on the promise of "I will get Trump for you."

Having found a captured judge, who by his own confession hates Trump, Trump was found guilty of enhancing the value of his properties, a non-crime. The banks were happy about it. The loans were paid.

Nevertheless, Trump is facing a USD453 million fine and an option that James may seize his properties and sell them to her cronies.

This kind of behavior is supposed to happen only in Zimbabwe.

The third case involves reading secret documents. Biden had similar documents in three places, including in the trunk of his car and on the floor of his garage. In addition, he carried on conversations with his biographer.

Attorney Robert Hur says that "Biden memory was severely limited. He will present himself as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Conclusion. "It was plain from the outset that prosecution was not warranted."

As for Trump, he should be prosecuted. The punishment is 70 years in a jailhouse.

Verily, verily, dear readers, the shamelessness and hypocrisy of these people is beyond comprehension.

Without the Internet and social media, all these shenanigans would have been buried under a carpet.

Americans have always had some suspicions, but suspicion is not knowing.

There is a general feeling among the white populace that Trump is being railroaded into a jailhouse. Whether sympathy will translate into an overwhelming vote, we do not know.

The Gaza atrocities have further eroded confidence in the Biden administration. Though I am a professional historian, I was not aware of the extent of the genocidal and apartheid atrocities happening in Gaza until recently.

The Democratic Party derives its strength from various racial groups united by a need for protection against racial oppression.  Biden called out the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the devastation it caused, sanctioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and sequestered USD350 billion dollars in US banks.

"I called it genocide because it became clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian."

A State Department memo, November 7th, signed by 100 staffers, noted that  the US "has displayed a total disregard for the lives of Palestinians" even questioning the number of Palestinian deaths and rejoicing as 2.3 million Gazans were being bombed out. Biden was a total tool of the Jewish lobby, bought and paid for.

Biden's cowardly approach to the Jewish lobby, while doling out US taxpayer's money to the genocidal machine in Israel shook his support among blacks, US Arab Americans and some Jewish Americans who witnessed anti-Semitic entiments rising through-out the world.

*Ken Mufuka is a Zimbabwean patriot. He writes from the US.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Kenneth_Mufuka, #Trump,

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

US spies busted, deported

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

The US should show us some respect

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

Caps United starts season with a loss

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 7295 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

16 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

20 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

21 hrs ago | 1142 Views

First mutual robs client

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

23 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Econet network challenges persist

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

24 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

24 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 440 Views