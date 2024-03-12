'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

Opinion / Columnist

There is an audio of "Retired Army officer speaks" complaining about Zanu PF's corrupt leaders and how their insatiable greed is the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic melt down. Corruption started soon after independence, he argues, and it is nonsense to blame the meltdown on sanctions."Zanu PF leaders are still in the liberation war mode!" argues the speaker. "They left the bush and went into office without a proper demobilisation."This is just a feeble excuse for Zanu PF leaders' insatiable greed for power and wealth. The truth is Zimbabwe is not the only country in history that earned its independence after a bitter armed struggle, whilst many have emerged with a healthy and functioning democratic system of government we got this murderous kleptocracy.Many Zimbabweans did join the armed struggle because they genuinely believed in freedom, liberty and justice for all regardless of race, tribe or gender. Yes there were others who motives for taking up arms were not so benign and generous. There were many who jointed the armed struggle with mercenary goal of being richly rewarded."Our sacrifice will be fully rewarded or compensated after the war," Jabulani Ngoma had said as he kissed her goodbye outside his parents' home at Dendenyore. "those of us taking this calculated risk in the national interest, will be richly rewarded in Zimbabwe." Wrote Geoffrey Nyarota in his book The Honourable Minister An Anatomy of Endemic Corruption.In the book, Jabulani Ngoma is the fictional character who joins the liberation war in a huff, running away from justice who then becomes one of the pot-bellied minister in independent Zimbabwe living in a mansion, with fleet of posh cars, farms, small house, etc. etc. The epitome of corruption!In the real Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe was Prime Minister of independent Zimbabwe and within a few weeks of being in power he replaced the Peugeot 406 Ian Smith had given his ministers with E-Class Mercedes Benz limos kicking off the patronage and chef culture behind rampant corruption.The audio retired Army officer waxed on and on about Zanu PF corruption, mismanagement, propaganda, rigged elections, etc., etc. We all know or should know all these things by now after 43 years of the regime's tyrannical rule. What, in my humble opinion, we should be talking about is why have we, the people of Zimbabwe allowed this tyrannical Zanu PF kleptocracy rule for 43 years dragging the whole nation deep into this economic and political mess.Of course, there were many opportunities in the 43 years to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, with the best of those chances coming during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when SADC leaders forced Mugabe to accept the need for democratic reforms.The primary purpose of the GNU was to implement the democratic reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Not even one token reform was implemented in 5, FIVE, years!Robert Mugabe bribed Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends with the trappings of high office; the E-Class Mercedes Benz, generous salary and allowances, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai himself, etc., - the same honey trap used to buy the blind loyalty of his own Zanu PF leaders. It worked, Tsvangirai and company kicked the reforms out of the window; not even SADC leaders's constant nagging could get MDC leaders to implement even one token reform in five years.Indeed, ever since the GNU MDC/CCC leaders have abandoned implementing the reforms content with participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for a few gravy train seats, a share of the spoils of power.It is all very well our Army officer blubbering on and on about Zanu PF being a party of corrupt, incompetent and murderous crooks; it is true, Mnangagwa and company are indeed corrupt and murderous thugs. The material point is denouncing the regime alone will not end the dictatorship especially now that Mnangagwa has corrupted the nation's institutions including the opposition - men and women the public had entrusted the task to implement the reforms and dismantle Zanu PF.When Chamisa resigned from CCC claiming that Zanu PF had infiltrated the party, he was telling the truth but not the whole truth. He left out his own role in this infiltration! He was one of the NMDC -T ministers in the 2008 to 2013 GNU why is it that he just like everyone else, did not lift a finger to implement even one token reform?"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" boasted Zanu PF cronies when ask why MDC leaders had forgotten about implementing the reforms!Like everyone else he was the recipient of Mugabe's generosity, the ministerial limo, generous salary and allowances and, after such an ostentatious start (he was barely out of college and already he was a minister) he did not want to rock the boat.Zimbabwe is a failed state and after 43 years in power Zanu PF has definitely a lot to answer for but as long as the regime continues to enjoy carte blanche powers to rig the elections it will ignore us completely and continue will the looting and plunder and rigging of elections.MDC/CCC leaders were elected to implement the reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. After 23 years, including 5 in the GNU, and not even one token reform implemented Chamisa and company have a lot to answer for. But whilst they continue to enjoy a few gravy train seats, a share of the spoils of power it is clear they ignore our demands for an explanation why they have not implemented even token reform.The A number One priority for the people of Zimbabwe must be stopping Zanu PF rigging elections and after 23 years with not even one reform in place we should be asking ourselves why have we continued to entrust MDC/CCC leaders with this key task of implementing the reforms. 23 years is a long time especially when there is nothing to show for it!The very fact that Zimbabweans are sitting there wringing their fingers, lot and confused what to do; after 43 years of Zanu PF blatantly rigging the elections with MDC/CCC selling out on reforms the last 23 years; speaks volumes of our own ignorance and breathtaking incompetence.There is a time and season for everything; a time to sow and a time to reap. The Zanu PF dictatorship is not going to be stopped by denouncing the regime, naming and shaming its leaders as corrupt. They know that and they are beyond caring. What is required to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. MDC/CCC leaders have failed to get even one reform implemented in 23 years, we must find other leaders who will! Simple!Why such a simple, obvious and rational step has remained an incomprehensible mystery and mission impossible to many Zimbabweans out there, beggars belief.Until we start thinking in a rational manner, Zimbabwe will remain a failed state.People get government they deserve, we in Zimbabwe certainly deserve this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF kleptocracy complete with its equally corrupt and utterly useless CCC side-kick!