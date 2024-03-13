Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

Opinion / Columnist

Former President Mbeki referred in his yesterday's speech to the coal stockholding at Eskom in 2007-2008.He got the facts wrong, and unless corrected, gullible South Africans will believe the lie.The coal stock until 2008 was ten days. It changed to 20 days after Thabo Mbeki's government refused to invest in new generation capacity - a severe indictment.Today, the coal stock is 73 days. It is the consequence of a poor energy availability factor. I say this because the reserve margin is healthy.At an average coal price of R550 per tonne and a coal burn of 99.5Mt per annum, the coal stock is worth R11 billion. That's bad business by any standard.I have not seen the SIU report cited by TM. I submit, given the above facts, that the report was either quoted out of context; alternatively, it was meant to sanitize the man from Sussex by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗯𝗲𝗸𝗶 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝗲.What former President Mbeki did yesterday was an attempt to change the belief that his government was directly responsible for the first incidents of load-shedding in 2007-2008.He grossly misrepresented the facts. Of course, Eskom is not going to correct him for obvious reasons.The fact is, the reserve margin in 2007 was down to 2% instead of 15%. The power system ran out of peaking generation capacity.The 1000MW of OCTGs that government promised was nowhere to be found. That is why we quickly had to construct Ankerlig and Garikwa. It took us 19months to do that.I found Former President manipulative, deceitful, and sly in his narrative of what caused load-shedding in 2007-2008.He needs to man up and accept his culpability.