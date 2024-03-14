Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Understanding suicide among diaspora-born youths

3 hrs ago | Views
The prevalence of media reports highlighting the suicides of young Zimbabweans born in the Diaspora is a deeply concerning issue. The time has come for us as Zimbabweans to understand the underlying factors contributing to this distressing trend. By examining the unique challenges faced by Diaspora-born youth, we can gain a better understanding of the root causes of their vulnerability to suicide. It is crucial to address this issue proactively and implement effective strategies to support the mental health and well-being of these individuals.

Cultural Identity and Sense of Belonging
One of the key factors contributing to the high suicide rate among Diaspora-born youth is the struggle to establish a solid cultural identity and sense of belonging. Growing up in a foreign country often means being distanced from Zimbabwean traditions, values, and customs. These individuals may experience a profound sense of disconnection, feeling like they don't fully belong to either their country of birth or their ancestral homeland. The resulting identity crisis can lead to feelings of isolation, alienation, and an overwhelming sense of not fitting in, which can significantly impact their mental well-being and increase the risk of suicide.

Family Expectations and Pressure
Diaspora-born youth often face immense pressure to succeed academically, professionally, and socially. Parents and extended family members may have high expectations, hoping that their children will achieve great success as a result of the opportunities provided by their new environment. This pressure can create a significant burden, leading to feelings of inadequacy, fear of failure, and intense stress. In some cases, the weight of these expectations becomes unbearable, contributing to feelings of hopelessness and despair that can lead to suicide.

Social Isolation and Loneliness
Moving to a foreign country can result in social isolation and profound loneliness for Diaspora-born youth. They often leave behind established support networks, friends, and familiar environments, making it challenging to build new connections in their adopted country. The struggle to integrate into a different social and cultural context can be overwhelming, leading to feelings of isolation and a lack of meaningful relationships. Without a strong support system, these individuals may face heightened vulnerability to mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, which can ultimately escalate into suicidal thoughts and actions.

Cultural Stigma and Mental Health
The stigma surrounding mental health within Zimbabwean communities, both in the Diaspora and in Zimbabwe itself, can exacerbate the challenges faced by Diaspora-born youth. Cultural beliefs, misconceptions, and the fear of judgment can prevent individuals from seeking help or openly discussing their struggles. The pressure to maintain a positive image and the perception of success can further discourage them from seeking support. Consequently, those experiencing mental health challenges may suffer in silence, exacerbating their feelings of despair and increasing the risk of suicide.

The media reports of young Zimbabweans born in the Diaspora committing suicide demand urgent attention and a proactive response. To address this alarming trend, it is vital to foster a supportive environment that promotes cultural understanding, acceptance, and open discussions about mental health. Efforts should be directed towards creating accessible mental health services, raising awareness about the challenges faced by Diaspora-born youth, and providing platforms for them to connect with their cultural heritage. By addressing these underlying factors and offering support, we can strive to prevent further tragedies and ensure the well-being of Diaspora-born youth in Zimbabwe.

Information has the power to protect the Zimbabwean nationals who are in diaspora.

For feedback and any further information please call/WhatsApp +263772278161 or email chair@zict.org.zw



Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

WATCH: Bosso vs Dembare - The Ultimate Fanatic Showdown!

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

His haircuts are turning heads

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Sanctions on Zanu PF govt leaders are useless'

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zipra war vets hails ED for appointing Mavhunga as their minister

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gangstar escapes jail term

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe businesses note low activity

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Basics disappear from Zimbabwe shop shelves

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Cyber City project threatens Mt Hampden graves

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe misses SDG timelines

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises churches for Independence Day celebrations

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

ZBC, ex-workers fight over apartments

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe army school expels Gr 6 pupil over uncut hair

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Man kills father for insulting him

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe cricket 'Golden Girls' to get US$80 000 bonus

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zim govt flags UBH theft of drugs, malpractices

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

JSC calls for nomination of High Court judges

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

Headphone thief caught red-handed

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man accuses wife of having an affair, torches boyfriend's hut

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

High Court dismisses former Gwanda Mayor's rape conviction appeal

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Potraz clears air on Starlink

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Parents can pay examination fees in Zimdollar'

9 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Lady Chevrons

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF and other former liberation movements converge

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Benson Matinyarare ordered to pull down defamatory material from X

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

‘Lazy’ son bashes father to death

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

23 hrs ago | 881 Views

The Chemist Siziba and Oasis bar story

23 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa awards Chemist Siziba liberation war hero status

23 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK tightens home care workers' visa regime

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

23 hrs ago | 683 Views

Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

24 hrs ago | 831 Views

Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

24 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

24 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chief Dakamela announces second edition of Appreciation Awards

24 hrs ago | 1597 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

14 Mar 2024 at 15:33hrs | 721 Views

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

14 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 498 Views

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 2434 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

14 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 569 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 06:18hrs | 1694 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

13 Mar 2024 at 19:50hrs | 1252 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

13 Mar 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1511 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

13 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 1198 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

13 Mar 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1725 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

13 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 1354 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

13 Mar 2024 at 18:14hrs | 2651 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

13 Mar 2024 at 16:51hrs | 1366 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

13 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2192 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

13 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1654 Views