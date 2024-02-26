Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

Opinion / Columnist

In a country plagued by corrupt politicians and a never-ending power struggle, it is high time that the citizens of Zimbabwe rise above their frustrations and ignite a revolution. For far too long, we have been the victims, suffering the consequences of a broken system while our leaders revel in their own prosperity. It is time to channel our passion towards creating a better future. This is not just a call to action but a plea to save our nation. The time has come to break the shackles of oppression, and the revolution starts with us.For years, Zimbabwe has been at the mercy of politicians who have turned a blind eye to the plight of their own people. The economy has been in a state of perpetual crisis, with skyrocketing inflation, soaring unemployment rates, and a lack of basic services that has left citizens struggling to survive. Yet, the politicians seem immune to the suffering they have caused, basking in their luxurious lifestyles while their constituents suffer.The frustration is palpable. We see it in the despair of mothers struggling to feed their children, in the hopelessness of the youth denied opportunities, and in the pain of the elderly who have been forgotten by a government that should protect them. Our frustration stems not only from the current state of affairs but also from the broken promises that have been made time and time again. It is as if our leaders take pleasure in seeing us suffer, reveling in our desperation and helplessness.Disdain fills our hearts as we witness the blatant corruption that runs rampant in our country. Public funds meant for essential services are siphoned off into offshore bank accounts, while hospitals lack basic medical supplies and schools crumble under neglect. The politicians, with their bloated bank accounts and powerful connections, flaunt their ill-gotten wealth while our country plunges further into ruin.It is infuriating to see the same faces, the same names, occupying positions of power for decades on end. These politicians, who should serve as public servants, have become masters, ruling with an iron fist backed by nepotism and patronage. They no longer represent us; instead, they use their positions to line their pockets and consolidate their power. This disdain is not unwarranted but a righteous anger borne out of years of betrayal and disregard for the welfare of the people they are supposed to serve.But we must not succumb to frustration and disdain alone. These sentiments must be channeled into action, into a united effort to reclaim our country and demand the change we so desperately need. The revolution starts with us, the citizens of Zimbabwe. We must rise above despair and rally together, driven by a shared vision of a better future.Our strength lies not only in our numbers but in our unwavering determination to fight for justice and equality. We must organize ourselves, form support groups, and raise our voices in unison. By doing so, we will show the politicians that we cannot be silenced any longer, that the power truly lies with the people.To break the losing streak, we must hold our leaders accountable. We must demand transparency and integrity in our government and institutions. We cannot stand idly by as our country falls apart; we must expose the corruption and ensure that those responsible are held responsible for their actions.Moreover, we must actively participate in the political process. We must educate ourselves about our rights, vote in every election, and support responsible leaders who genuinely represent our interests. By empowering ourselves and our communities, we can foster a new generation of leaders who prioritize service to the people above personal gain.Change will not happen overnight, and the road ahead will be fraught with challenges. But we have no choice but to persevere because the alternative is the perpetuation of suffering and the continued loss of our dignity as a nation. Our passionate dissent and disdain will fuel our determination and inspire others to join us in the fight for a brighter future.The revolution starts with us.Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writerkumbiraithierryn@gmail.com