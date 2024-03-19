Opinion / Columnist
Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana
A 30-year-old Bulawayo man was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he was caught smuggling goods at Mphoeng border post.
Thembani Malvin Ndebele was slapped with a $400 fine by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.
Failure to pay the fine will earn him three months in jail.
Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 22 police received a tip-off to the effect that Ndebele was illegally entering the country with the intention of smuggling goods.
They intercepted him and found him with goods worth US$ 746,66 and ZWL29 094 850.30 in unpaid duty.
The motor vehicle he was driving and various goods he had were seized by ZIMRA under notice of seizure numbers 035937-40k respectively.
Source - Byo24News
