Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

A 30-year-old Bulawayo man was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he was caught smuggling goods at Mphoeng border post.Thembani Malvin Ndebele was slapped with a $400 fine by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Failure to pay the fine will earn him three months in jail.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 22 police received a tip-off to the effect that Ndebele was illegally entering the country with the intention of smuggling goods.They intercepted him and found him with goods worth US$ 746,66 and ZWL29 094 850.30 in unpaid duty.The motor vehicle he was driving and various goods he had were seized by ZIMRA under notice of seizure numbers 035937-40k respectively.