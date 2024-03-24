Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

2 hrs ago | Views
I have heard Eddie Cross say a lot of rubbish over the years but his latest claim that the 2018 elections were free, fair and credible, Mnangagwa won and the Americans knew it; takes the biscuit. He made the outrageous claims in "Inside ED Mnangagwa's presidency #Freetalk" with journalist Dhara Blessing Mhlanga.

Mr Eddie Cross was one of the late Morgan Tsvangirai's most trusted advisers in MDC and only crossed the floor, as it were, soon after his death to become Mnangagwa's ally. He has even has the singular honour of writing the Zanu PF dictator's biography. (I have not read the book but from the snippets I have read; it is a flattering tale of no historic merit.)

If the interview with Dhara Blessed Mhlanga he talked about events in 2008 and then jumped to 2018 without so much as a passing comment on the GNU years. So it is to what he did not say that I wish to focus.

In all Eddie Cross's blubbering over the years I have never ever heard him acknowledge that the primary purpose of the 2008 to 2013 GNU was to implement the democratic reforms. He is clearly not stupid because he has covered many of the other minor events details.

The 2008 to 2013 GNU was not a fair and agreeable arrangement but one thing is beyond dispute - it was the best get out of jail ticket the nation has ever had since independence. The Zanu PF dictatorship could and would have been totally dismantle IF Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had not sold out!

Robert Mugabe bribed Tsvangirai and company with the trappings of high office, the ministerial limos, the very generous salaries and allowance, the US$4 million mansion for Save himself, etc., etc. And to return the favour, the MDC forgot about the reforms.

"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" boasted the Zanu PF cronies when asked why MDC leaders were not implementing any reforms. Of course, they cronies were right, after all they were victims of the same honey-pot trap themselves.

"Mose murivakadzi vaMugabe!" Margaret Dongo had described her fellow Zanu PF MPs, Ministers and other party leaders in sheer exasperation at how they all grovelled before Mugabe. Mugabe had introduced the political patronage system, bribing leaders with the same ministerial limos, etc. and in return for the leaders' dogged loyalty to him!

Of course, Eddie Cross was well aware that he and his MDC friends have sold out big time by not only failing to implement the reforms but by participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. Even if one was to accept that Mr Cross is not as clever as he looks, he is just a modern man with the intellect of homo neanderthalensis. Still he would have read what others like his MDC colleague David Coltart have said on the subject.

"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

The bottom line is the 2008 to 2013 GNU  was the get out of jail card for Zimbabwe. We are still in jail because ever since the GNU MDC/CCC leaders had their snouts in the gravy train feeding troughs they have all but given up on implementing reforms. Eddie Cross's claim that we can have free, fair and credible elections without first implementing reforms, we can be free whilst we still remain in jail, must be dismissed with the contempt it rightly deserve.

To deny the central importance go 2008 to 2013 GNU in the fight to end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance is as meaningless as a solar system without the sun. The sun is not just the centre of the solar system and round which everything else revolve but, more significantly, the earth and all the other planets and we and all the other living things would not be here without the sun!!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

15 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

16 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

17 hrs ago | 3905 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

17 hrs ago | 827 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

17 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

17 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

17 hrs ago | 444 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

17 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 651 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1086 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1201 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 452 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1639 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 941 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

24 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1497 Views

Constitutional changes on cards in Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:56hrs | 671 Views

Zimbabwe to launch 3 more satellites

24 Mar 2024 at 14:55hrs | 264 Views

4 CCC factions tussle for political party funds

24 Mar 2024 at 14:55hrs | 402 Views

Chiwenga's wife takes over Miss Universe Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 583 Views

Deportees get lifeline at Zimbabwe's points of entry

24 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 620 Views

Top firm caught smuggling drugs into Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:36hrs | 1279 Views

Health Services Commission boss arrested while receiving US$600 bribe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:36hrs | 379 Views

Man hires hitmen to kill business partner

24 Mar 2024 at 14:35hrs | 754 Views

Chevrons win gold medal at African Games

24 Mar 2024 at 14:34hrs | 86 Views

Zanu PF MP drags lover to court

23 Mar 2024 at 20:39hrs | 1540 Views

Chamisa faction losses Bulawayo offices to Tshabangu

23 Mar 2024 at 20:34hrs | 2555 Views

Zimbabwe clinch Four Nations final spot

23 Mar 2024 at 20:32hrs | 1312 Views

Artisanal miner leaves kitchen knife on colleague's jaws

23 Mar 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1453 Views

Man bashes wife for taking contraceptives

23 Mar 2024 at 07:17hrs | 1883 Views

Man steals cow to pay 10 rand debt

23 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 1005 Views

A Tale of Corporate Fraud, the contrasting Cases of South Africa and Zimbabwe

23 Mar 2024 at 07:10hrs | 818 Views