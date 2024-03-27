Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

Opinion / Columnist

Dictators live in their own cloud cuckoo-land world in which they, characteristically, see and hear only what THEY want to see and hear. It is no surprise therefore that Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe is now at complete variance with the reality, the Zimbabwe you and me know."Zimbabwe is largely a Christian and God-fearing nation, with peace and unity being vital pillars of our nation building. Let us take the opportunity of the various activities lined ahead of both Government and the Party to preach and live in unity, peace, love and harmony," Mnangagwa told his fellow Zanu PF leaders."We must join communities as they congregate across our Wards, districts and provinces, towards cementing the prevailing peace, unity and social cohesion, which bind us as one people."In conclusion, our aim as the Party remains ensuring that we the descendants of Munhumutapa forever remain masters of our destiny. This is in itself one of the cornerstones of the People's Revolution. We must as the Party, at every level, continue to work towards and facilitate the realisation of this overarching revolutionary mission."The tyrant's sheer arrogance, hypocrisy and blasè indifference to the tragic suffering and death of millions of Zimbabweans is insufferable!Is he and his fellow Zanu PF cronies the only "descendants of Munhumutapa"? If every Zimbabwean is a descendant of Munhumutapa then we must all have a meaningful say in determining the nation's destiny. Zanu PF has denied the ordinary Zimbabweans a meaningful say in the governance of the country. The regime is yet to hold free, fair and credible elections in 43 year of the country's independence.Mnangagwa blatantly rigged the 2023 elections just as the party has rigged elections in the past. In a rare break with the norm, SADC, AU and Zimbabwe's ZHRC election observers have all condemned the August 2023 elections as flawed and illegal.This Zanu PF government did not get the people's mandate to govern the country in a free, fair and credible election. This Zanu PF regime is therefore illegitimate.Zimbabwe is a failed state and the root cause is the failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. The right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country is not a privilege to be willy-nilly denied at the whim of some buffoon. It is the essence of good governance.In Zimbabwe the Zanu PF buffoons have denied the people the meaningful vote allowing the regime to impose its corrupt and tyrannical rule for 44 years with the tragic consequences we can see all around us. The country's economy is in ruins, there is wholesale looting of the nation's resources, there is rot and decay everywhere, basic services such as health care and education have all but collapsed after decades of being starved of funds, etc., etc.More than 49% of our people now live in abject poverty. THEY CAN'T BREATHE!Zimbabwe is a failed state. And as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state governed by illegitimate corrupt and murderous thugs the nation will continue on its relentless slide into the abyss. Our system of government has failed our people and is in desperate and urgent need of a complete overhaul - not cementing. What is there worth cementing, for Pete's sake!The Zanu PF regime's intention is to cement its iron grip on power and will ruthless silence all dissent under the pretext of maintaining peace and unity. Whilst the regime was annoyed by the damning SADC and AU August 2023 election observers' reports it was relieved neither the regional nor the continental body denied the regime political legitimacy.It must be said that MDC/CCC leaders have helped Zanu PF stay in power by failing to implement even one reform in 23 years, especially during the 2008 to 2013 when they had the golden opportunity to do so. And ever since the GNU debacle, Chamisa and company have participated in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for the same reasons they failed to implement the reforms - greed and incompetence.We are stuck with this Zanu PF dictatorship for the next five years and possibly beyond. There is no chance of Zanu PF implementing any meaningful reforms to ensure 2028 elections are free, fair and credible. And there is no sign to suggest the corrupt and incompetent MDC/CCC leaders will not once again mobilise their ignorant and gullible supporters to participate in the flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy.It is often said that nations get the government they deserve. We in Zimbabwe certainly deserve this corrupt, tyrannical and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship complete with its corrupt and incompetent MDC/CCC side-kick. For it what excuses do we have for participating in last year's flawed elections only to give Zanu PF legitimacy, for example! We were warned that it was insane to participate but, as usual, ignored the warning!This Mnangagwa government is illegitimate and it is within our power as the people demand that SADC and AU must deny the regime political legitimacy; it is for us to demand that and not SADC and AU. The regime would not last to 2028, if we did! If we don't, it is certain to last to 2028 elections and beyond!