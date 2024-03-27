Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago
The recent article titled "Starlink: More of a Weapon than a Commercial Device" authored by Gibson Nyikadzino and published by The Herald paints an inaccurate and misguided picture of Starlink's significance, particularly for internet users in Zimbabwe. This critique aims to address the fear mongering and the misconceptions propagated by the aforementioned article and highlight the crucial role that Starlink plays in bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity in Zimbabwe.

Misconception 1: Starlink as a Weapon:

The assertion that Starlink is "more of a weapon" reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of its purpose and function. Starlink is a satellite-based internet service provider designed to deliver high-speed internet access to underserved and remote regions, including rural areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking. To label it as a weapon is not only misleading but also disregards its potential to empower communities and stimulate economic growth through improved connectivity.

Misconception 2: Neglecting the Needs of Zimbabwe's Internet Users:

By downplaying the significance of Starlink, the article overlooks the pressing needs of Zimbabwe's internet users, especially those in rural and marginalised areas. Limited access to reliable internet infrastructure hampers educational opportunities, inhibits economic development, and restricts access to vital services such as telemedicine and e-commerce. Starlink offers a viable solution to address these challenges by providing fast and reliable internet connectivity, thereby empowering users and fostering socio-economic progress.

The Importance of Starlink to Zimbabwe's Internet Users:

Bridging the Digital Divide: Starlink has the potential to bridge the digital divide by extending high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions of Zimbabwe. This will enable residents in rural areas to access online education, telecommuting opportunities, and essential services, thereby promoting inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Enhancing Economic Development:

Reliable internet connectivity is essential for economic development in the digital age. Starlink can catalyse entrepreneurship, facilitate e-commerce ventures, and attract investment to Zimbabwe by providing businesses with the infrastructure they need to thrive in the global marketplace.

Improving Education and Healthcare:

Access to online resources is vital for education and healthcare delivery. Starlink enables students to access educational materials, participate in virtual classrooms, and engage in distance learning initiatives. Likewise, it facilitates telemedicine services, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver remote consultations and access medical information efficiently.

Mr Gibson Nyikadzino, contrary to the assertions made in your article "Starlink: More of a Weapon than a Commercial Device," Starlink holds immense importance for internet users in Zimbabwe. By providing reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to underserved areas, Starlink has the potential to transform lives, empower communities, and drive socio-economic progress. It is imperative that we recognise and embrace the transformative potential of Starlink in bridging the digital divide and advancing Zimbabwe's development agenda.

Lets STOP fear mongering.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
