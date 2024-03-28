Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | Views
"In our midst, can we not find today leaders who do not pay lip services to freedom, justice and liberty to gain the people's trust?" asked one whatsApp group member.

This is not a simple question and so there is no simple answer.

The problem rises from having an electorate that is so ignorant they are fooled again and again and again because they do not have a discerning mind to distinguish substance from foam. MDC/CCC leaders, for example, have not only failed to implement even one reform to stop Zanu PF rigging elections they are the ones conning the people into participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. The people have failed to realise what is going on because they can only deal with one good and one bad at a time.

The people have accepted Zanu PF as the bad guys and MDC/CCC as the good guys. They understand the simple reality of tossing a coin, it will land head or tail, good or bad.

These people cannot comprehend the political reality that MDC/CCC leaders have failed to perform the task of implementing the reforms and therefore we have bad opposition. They cannot judge CCC leaders except in the light of Zanu PF which is nonsensical in this context since we have never entrusted Zanu PF with the task of implementing the reform.

Of course, the MDC/CCC leaders can be corrupt and incompetent regardless of what Zanu PF is doing just as one can toss a second coin and its outcome is independent of the outcome of the first coin. Zanu PF and MDC/CCC have exploited this weakness in the populous so the latter has participated in flawed elections to give the former legitimacy for a share of the gravy train seats.

Chamisa and company's lip-service to reforms have become so bold and daring they have been making some really foolish claims such as plugging all vote rigging loop holes to stop rigging knowing fully well the voters will never pick it up. And, guess what, the voters are none the wiser even after 23 years of being conned!

So to answer your question, of course we can get competent leaders but they are not likely to be elected into office as long as we have an electorate so ignorant, naive and gullible they are certain to be swept off their feet by cheap promises and remain untouched by substance. After all the corrupt and incompetent leaders do not have to worry about delivering on their promises and so can afford to be prom the moon on a silver platter. The spicy the promises the more they will appeal to the empty heads.

The ancient Greeks were right, a healthy and functioning democracy demands an educated, knowledgeable and diligent electorate. The Zimbabwe electorate have been brainwashed by Zanu PF and MDC/CCC making them one of the most ignorant and stupid voters on earth.

 With such a brain-dead electorate it is no surprise Zimbabwe is a fail state. And, unless and until, something is done to educate the electorate, the country is certain to remain a failed state.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC, #CCC, #Zanu_PF

Comments


Must Read

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

10 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

10 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

12 hrs ago | 3297 Views

CCC hara-kiri

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bosso on the rise

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

29 Mar 2024 at 22:46hrs | 1746 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

29 Mar 2024 at 19:28hrs | 1725 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

29 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1324 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2806 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2553 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 785 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1952 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1675 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 800 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1650 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 721 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 834 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2368 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 612 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1458 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1473 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2363 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4517 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 416 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 4011 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 917 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2894 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2969 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 967 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1331 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 2153 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1020 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 582 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 1117 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 564 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 269 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 274 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 244 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2860 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 368 Views