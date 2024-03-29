Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

Opinion / Columnist

Walter Tsungirwa is a Corporate Governance scholar based in New Zealand

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife is embroiled in a web of chaos and disorder, with allegations of conflict of interest and unethical behavior swirling around one of its key figures, Veronica Gundu. Serving as the Chairperson of the Forestry Commission while concurrently holding a directorial position within the ministry, Gundu's involvement in multiple roles has raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of operations within the ministry.The controversy surrounding Gundu deepens as reports indicate that she is actively seeking a promotion to the position of Chief Director within the ministry while also vying for the prestigious role of Forestry Director General. This ambitious pursuit of top positions within both the Forestry Commission and the ministry has fueled speculation and skepticism regarding her motives and commitment to each role.Beyond her professional engagements, Gundu's personal life has also come under scrutiny, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding drama. Allegations surrounding her marital status have cast a shadow of doubt over her personal affairs, with conflicting reports suggesting various relationships with prominent figures within the ministry and government circles.Of particular concern is the apparent entanglement between Gundu and former Permanent Secretary Mupazviriwo, as well as allegations of a marriage to an individual identified as Jakarasi. Furthermore, whispers of a potentially compromising relationship with the current Permanent Secretary in the ministry have only added fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding Gundu's conduct.Perhaps most glaringly, questions have been raised about the validity of Gundu serving on the Forestry Commission board while maintaining an active role as a civil servant within the ministry. Such a dual role defies corporate governance tenets that typically prohibit such arrangements, signaling a breach of ethical standards and governance principles.Amidst the turmoil and confusion enveloping the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, the actions of Veronica Gundu and the apparent tacit approval of the Permanent Secretary have shed light on systemic issues of accountability and integrity within the ministry. As the situation unravels, calls for transparency, ethical behavior, and adherence to governance principles grow louder, demanding swift action to address the discord and restore credibility to the ministry's operations.