Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

37 secs ago | Views
So, this where it has all come to?

Those of us in urban areas now live without water and electricity!

We are no longer any different from our compatriots in rural Zimbabwe.

I may be wrong on that one.

Those in rural areas at least now have bush pumps near their homes, Blair toilets that do not need water, and home 'appliances' (if I call them that) designed to function without electricity.

Furthermore, most of the fireplaces nowadays are eco-friendly such that they do not require any firewood but can cook efficiently using only small sticks.

Yet, we, on the other hand, have to endure walking miles to the nearest water source (a communal borehole) and toilets that emit an unbearable odor due to a lack of regular flushing.

In all this, the country is grappling an ancient disease as cholera – which was last heard of in modern nations decades, if not centuries, ago.

In my small town of Redcliff, we have gone for three years without any potable water.

In the same vein, we are forced to use firewood for cooking, which is posing a grave danger to our environment.

As I am writing this, we are sitting in the dark, having just finished cooking supper on a fire, in what is supposed to be an urban area.

We are now using our phone torches for lighting –  in the process, this is depleting batteries that we should be saving in case electricity does not return soon.

We are now in the 14th hour since power went off early this morning at 06:00 hrs on the dot.

Welcome to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe!

Before I began writing this article, I had an awful thought.

I was tempted to write a piece asking why he just doesn't demolish all suburban houses and build mud-huts instead.

Why not, since Zimbabwe is now one big rural area?

There is no denying that Mnangagwa has dismally failed to run a modern-day state.

I could not help myself thinking of how it was so easy for Mnangagwa and his military comrades to topple then authoritarian ruler Robert Gabriel Mugabe in a coup d'état in November 2017.

It was so seamless and implemented with almost surgical precision.

However, these are the same people who are failing to provide the most basic of needs to the citizenry.

They can not give us electricity and potable water.

We have to somehow make do with infrastructure constructed during the colonial era – which, by some strange logic, is still expected to be delivering today.

They can not stabilize the local currency, which has been on an accelerated free fall, losing a shocking 250 percent of its value in just the past three months.

The Zimbabwe dollar is currently trading at 1:21 000 in supermarkets and 1:32 000 at the parallel market rate.

In fact, the FPL (Food Poverty Line) for the month of February 2024 skyrocketed by an unbelievable 62.2 percent, according to the ZimStats (Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency).

This means that one person in Zimbabwe now needs ZW$701,237 to buy the most basic food a month.

In a country where very few people are earning anything near that amount this translates to increased hunger for the ordinary citizen.

With a crippling  El Nino induced drought on the offering, there is no telling how Zimbabweans will survive.

As we speak, over 5.4 million people are in dire need of food assistance this month alone, according to statistics by the WFP (World Food Program).

As if this was not terrible enough, our public hospitals and schools lack the bare minimum expected for any form of treatment or learning.

So, my question is: What is Mnangagwa and his regime actually good at?

The country is falling apart under his watch – yet he had no problems ousting his mentor from power.

Are we to say they are only good at undoing things but can not actually build anything?

I do not know what to think anymore.

This has gone out of hand.

We can not continue to live like this.

Something has to give.

I rest my case.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782284975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/  



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

59 mins ago | 95 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

1 hr ago | 61 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

7 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

8 hrs ago | 909 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

23 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

24 hrs ago | 2118 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

24 hrs ago | 359 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

24 hrs ago | 942 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1114 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1049 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 857 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 513 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 8967 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 393 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 184 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 381 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

30 Mar 2024 at 12:49hrs | 779 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

29 Mar 2024 at 22:46hrs | 1862 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

29 Mar 2024 at 19:28hrs | 1822 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

29 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1416 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2902 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 289 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2593 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 809 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1967 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1703 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 823 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1664 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 728 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 859 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2395 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 617 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1478 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2427 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4531 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 417 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 4101 Views