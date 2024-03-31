Latest News Editor's Choice


Anti-government critic Reneth Moyo eyes top Government position

47 secs ago | Views
Anti Government critic Reneth Mano who became popular for bashing ZANU PF and accusing it of beating and maiming people during elections is now seeking a top post in the ministry of agriculture. On July 13 in 2013 Mano took to his Facebook to denounce the campaign system of giving people tshirts and forcing them to be human billboards while frog marching them to rallies against their will.

On April 10 2010 Mano took to Facebook again to bash the government for inviting the President of Iran to open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. In his words Mano said I DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHY ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT INVITED IRANIAN PRESIDENT- ONE OF THE MOST DISLIKED LEADERS IN THE WESTERN WORLD TO OPEN A TRADE FAIR MEANT TO PROMOTE BUSINESS WITH WESTERN EUROPE! EXPLAIN IT TO ME PLEASE!!!!"

Reneth Mano, a prominent agriculture expert has an impressive academic background and professional experience but he is very popular for bashing government and ZANU PF.

The same Mano is allegedly vying for a senior position in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mano is reportedly using Machiavellian tactics, which are undermining the work of the current Minister of Agriculture and the Permanent Secretary within the ministry.

Reneth Mano parades himself as a technocrat with a standout curriculum vitae, having studied at the esteemed Stanford University and serving as the country director for International Relief and Development. With a strong background in program development and expertise in rural development, policy analysis, and capacity building, Mano's credentials seem to make him a suitable candidate for a senior role in the agricultural sector.

Unfortunately his anti government stance and motives suggest that Mano's activities have been casting a shadow over the Ministry of Agriculture. It is alleged that he is covertly orchestrating an underhanded campaign against the minister and key ministry officials. This campaign includes disseminating adverse reports to officials in the office of the President and coordinating a media effort aimed at undermining the ministry's work and effectiveness.

The motive behind Mano's alleged actions remains unclear. Some speculate that his ambitions for a senior position may be the driving force behind his undermining tactics. However, the specific reasons behind his questionable approach are yet to be fully uncovered.

The Minister of Agriculture and the Permanent Secretary, who have been diligently working towards the country's agricultural development, find themselves at the receiving end of Mano's reported disinformation campaign. Such tactics not only hinder the ministry's progress but can also erode public trust in its endeavors.

As the Ministry of Agriculture plays a critical role in ensuring food security and fostering sustainable agricultural practices, it is imperative that the necessary steps be taken to address these issues. A transparent and fair evaluation of potential candidates for senior positions within the ministry should be conducted, focusing on their track record, leadership skills, and potential contributions to the sector.

Furthermore, it is crucial for the relevant authorities to investigate and assess the validity of the adverse reports being sent to the office of the President. Disseminating misinformation, especially when it weakens important governmental bodies, cannot be tolerated.

In the pursuit of national agricultural development, it is essential that all stakeholders work together harmoniously. Healthy competition and a focus on collaboration rather than cut-throat tactics can foster a conducive environment for growth and progress.

Only time will tell how these allegations against Reneth Mano will unfold. In the meantime, it is imperative that the Ministry of Agriculture remains focused on its goals and works towards the betterment of the agricultural sector, allowing merit and integrity to guide its decision-making processes.

