Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Controversy surrounds Prosper Matondi and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi in the Ministry of Environment,Climate and Wildlife

36 secs ago | Views
Just days after public officials signed a solemn integrity pledge vowing to uphold ethical standards, a scandal has erupted within the ministry, shedding light on the questionable practices of key personnel. At the center of this controversy are Prosper Matondi, a prominent figure in the ministry, and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi, whose actions have raised serious concerns about integrity and ethical conduct in the public sector.

Exposing Misconduct:

It has come to light that Prosper Matondi has been using his influence to promote Veronica Gundu Jakarasi within the Ministry through a manipulative campaign strategy. Jakarasi, despite not being a civil servant, has been granted access to confidential and classified documents, accompanying ministry officials on government trips, and even issuing directives to directors and officials within the ministry and parastatals. The questionable circumstances surrounding her role and authority raise significant red flags regarding accountability and transparency within the Ministry.

Security Breach Concerns:

The issue extends further as Jakarasi's proximity to the First Lady under the guise of being Acting Chief Director poses a potential security threat. Granting unchecked access to sensitive information and high-ranking officials without the necessary credentials or oversight poses a significant risk to national security and the integrity of the Ministry.

Toxic Environment and Leadership Crisis:

Moreover, the Ministry is currently embroiled in a tumultuous period, with reports of over six officials leaving due to the toxic atmosphere perpetuated by the ongoing restructuring overseen by the Permanent Secretary. This rampant instability has severely affected the efficiency and morale of staff, highlighting a pressing need for intervention to restore order and accountability within the Ministry.

Call for Oversight and Accountability:

In light of these alarming developments, it is imperative for the Parliamentary portfolio committee and the Public Service Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of both Prosper Matondi and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi. Furthermore, scrutiny should be placed on the fitness of the Permanent Secretary to hold public office, given the evident chaos and ethical breaches occurring under their watch. The integrity and credibility of the Ministry are at stake, necessitating swift and decisive action to address these pressing concerns.

As the public demands transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership within the Ministry, it is crucial for regulatory bodies to step in and ensure that those entrusted with public office uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The future of the Ministry and its ability to serve the public interest depend on decisive measures being taken to rectify the current state of affairs and restore public trust in the integrity of the institution.

Source - Tapera Masaiti
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe - Johannesburg passport centre to open this month

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Anti-government critic Reneth Mano eyes top Government position

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Churches that support Mnangagwa benefit from Zimbabweans' suffering!

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

'Free Africa': a protest took place in Milan due to the neo-colonial policies of France

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

BREAKING: Jailed MRP 9 members released

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Early deep ploughing now a prerequisite for better yields, tobacco farmers urged

13 hrs ago | 361 Views

'Zimbabwe is a case study of hardships people will face in hell'

22 hrs ago | 674 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gifts Mnangagwa's ally US$1million

22 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Kudzanai Chipanga and Lewis Matutu

22 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency launch on Friday

31 Mar 2024 at 20:50hrs | 6190 Views

Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1219 Views

Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1426 Views

Zanu-PF recalls Umzingwane councillor

31 Mar 2024 at 19:35hrs | 1808 Views

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

31 Mar 2024 at 16:45hrs | 601 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 927 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 635 Views

14 injured in Easter bus accident

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 557 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 364 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

31 Mar 2024 at 16:42hrs | 212 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1753 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1911 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

31 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 442 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 479 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 610 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:34hrs | 175 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

31 Mar 2024 at 16:31hrs | 886 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 712 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 288 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 115 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

31 Mar 2024 at 16:25hrs | 59 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

31 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 198 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

31 Mar 2024 at 16:19hrs | 611 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

31 Mar 2024 at 16:12hrs | 202 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

31 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 168 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

31 Mar 2024 at 16:07hrs | 3076 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 1601 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 458 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

31 Mar 2024 at 15:21hrs | 300 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1642 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 217 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

31 Mar 2024 at 15:18hrs | 256 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

31 Mar 2024 at 09:11hrs | 1247 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

31 Mar 2024 at 09:10hrs | 652 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

31 Mar 2024 at 08:15hrs | 973 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

31 Mar 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1426 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

30 Mar 2024 at 16:02hrs | 3721 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

30 Mar 2024 at 15:38hrs | 2400 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 396 Views