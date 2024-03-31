Controversy surrounds Prosper Matondi and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi in the Ministry of Environment,Climate and Wildlife

Opinion / Columnist

Just days after public officials signed a solemn integrity pledge vowing to uphold ethical standards, a scandal has erupted within the ministry, shedding light on the questionable practices of key personnel. At the center of this controversy are Prosper Matondi, a prominent figure in the ministry, and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi, whose actions have raised serious concerns about integrity and ethical conduct in the public sector.Exposing Misconduct:It has come to light that Prosper Matondi has been using his influence to promote Veronica Gundu Jakarasi within the Ministry through a manipulative campaign strategy. Jakarasi, despite not being a civil servant, has been granted access to confidential and classified documents, accompanying ministry officials on government trips, and even issuing directives to directors and officials within the ministry and parastatals. The questionable circumstances surrounding her role and authority raise significant red flags regarding accountability and transparency within the Ministry.Security Breach Concerns:The issue extends further as Jakarasi's proximity to the First Lady under the guise of being Acting Chief Director poses a potential security threat. Granting unchecked access to sensitive information and high-ranking officials without the necessary credentials or oversight poses a significant risk to national security and the integrity of the Ministry.Toxic Environment and Leadership Crisis:Moreover, the Ministry is currently embroiled in a tumultuous period, with reports of over six officials leaving due to the toxic atmosphere perpetuated by the ongoing restructuring overseen by the Permanent Secretary. This rampant instability has severely affected the efficiency and morale of staff, highlighting a pressing need for intervention to restore order and accountability within the Ministry.Call for Oversight and Accountability:In light of these alarming developments, it is imperative for the Parliamentary portfolio committee and the Public Service Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of both Prosper Matondi and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi. Furthermore, scrutiny should be placed on the fitness of the Permanent Secretary to hold public office, given the evident chaos and ethical breaches occurring under their watch. The integrity and credibility of the Ministry are at stake, necessitating swift and decisive action to address these pressing concerns.As the public demands transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership within the Ministry, it is crucial for regulatory bodies to step in and ensure that those entrusted with public office uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The future of the Ministry and its ability to serve the public interest depend on decisive measures being taken to rectify the current state of affairs and restore public trust in the integrity of the institution.