ZANU PF has dismally failed

The Zanu PF government continues to fail the majority of the people. All hope is now lost. The majority of people who are now finding it hard to eke out a living and put food on their tables. We should set back Zimbabwe to its factory settings before the coming of this bogus so called new republic. We have lowered the bar so low with President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is moving around with a convict dishing cars out like confetti to Zanu PF activists and musicians.We have noticed Mnangagwa busy opening family businesses, the grain milling business. We have only seen his Chinese friends and his close allies who are enjoying the fruits of this country.As they dish out cars there is no talk of sanctions where millions of US$ are spent purchasing vehicles for Zanu PF supporters and activists. We do not even have a car assembly and the costs of buying cars and shipping them outside the country is so high.When public demands ambulances, clean water, jobs and medical equipment the government quickly says it is being incapacitated because of sanctions. The resources of the country are only allocated to a few individuals who are politically connected.With inflation soaring to a staggering 1500% and the exchange rate hitting 1:35 000 and spiralling upwards the situation is really in dire straits. Right now President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday declared Zimbabwe's drought a national disaster and is in need of more than $2 billion in aid to feed millions facing hunger.This is a President two months ago who said noone will die of hunger because our silos were full and that Zimbabwe had enough food to feed the nation. Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa has become a laughing stock. He is now moving with a begging bowl asking for donations.This year only Zimbabweans will require urgent humanitarian food aid, despite the country's abundance of mineral resources.The country cannot continue under such an environment or else we are going to hit the rock bottom.The current leadership or regime will never win the trust of the people. Recently we read about reports of launching structured currency.The country can continue launching different kinds of currency but this is not going to solve the problem. We can even get a minister of finance or reserve bank governor from the mars but still Zimbabwean economy will not rise from the dead.Its not about changing currency that will see the economy growing but its about changing the whole engine. We need new leaders and a complete engine overhaul of the whole system.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX - @Leokoni