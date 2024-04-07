Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has an uncanny ability to frequently put his foot in the mouth, sometimes without harm but his recent episode on structured currency has left a trail of economic disaster. Does he ever learn when to talk and when to keep his mouth shut?

Zimbabwe has been having currency issues for over a decade now and it seems harder than ever to dedollarise after the Zanu-PF January 2009 decision to save their bacon. Dollarisation was a decision foisted on the party by the hyperinflationary environment.

In February, Mnangagwa made comments that Zimbabwe was close to launching a new structured currency. The announcement caused panic in the markets, a country that has had many local currencies since 2008 and all going the same direction — death by hyperinflation and disuse.

With many people still alive to the arbitrary change of the hard currencies into the local currencies, not once but twice — 2009 and 2019 — many started a run-in on the banks to make withdrawals.

Not many people believe and trust the Zanu-PF government, a government that charges some services exclusively in United States dollars, yet want the citizens and business to embrace local currency.

It cannot be independently verified how much foreign currency was withdrawn this week, but it is a fact banks were overwhelmed and in certain instances ran out of money.

More importantly, we know that most of the big spenders use cash and they are not banked locally. Examples that quickly come to mind is Wicknell Chivhayo's donation of US$1 million cash to Nehemiah Mutendi at ZCC church Easter celebrations. Curious enough, Chivhayo was in the company of Mnangagwa when he donated the cash.

One cannot say much, but Mnangagwa's choice of friends and hangers on leaves a lot to be desired.

From Chivhayo to Delish Nguwaya, Henrietta Rushwaya to Uebert Angel, among others, show the President's judgment on optics.

In his first Cabinet meeting this year, Mnangagwa spoke of the currency reforms. "The fiscal and monetary authorities will be implementing a raft of policy measures to arrest price increases, stabilise the foreign exchange rate, maintain the value of our currency and ultimately encourage service. We shall soon be announcing the introduction of our structured currency," Cabinet said.

It is interesting that the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) that was due by the end of February at latest was only delivered yesterday afternoon. Mnangagwa had to bring forward governor John Mangudya's retirement by a month in order for his successor John Mushayavanhu to prepare the MPS.

We cannot exhaustively comment on the structured currency before the MPS is in the public domain, but we will try by piecing information in the public so far.

Government said they have US$575 million to defend the new currency. The money is broken down as US$175 million in gold and other precious minerals reserves, US$100 million in cash at the central bank and US$300 million with the Treasury. This money is too little, it is not enough to be a month's import cover.

Will the new currency hold with a government with an insatiable appetite for expenditure? That is the big question that Mnangagwa has not answered. Can he be trusted to bethrifty?Ishenotamaninarush to complete signature projects even if it leaves the country deep in debt?

The structured currency's weakness is the people leading the process. Mnangagwa is big on talk and less on action. How many still remember the mega deals that were announced every two days soon after the November 2017 coup? Finance minister Mthuli Ncube had promised to deal with the ZWL$ and return to dollarisation then flipped to mono-currency and finally flopped to where he started — multiple currencies.

To make matters worse, Mnangagwa declared a national state of disaster earlier this week, due to El Nino induced drought. He has set out a US$2 billion begging bowl.

However, this is the same man in January and early February who spoke about Zimbabwe being food secure and was not going to seek food aid.

If Mnangagwa cannot be trusted to be speaking the truth about drought, which everyone could smell and see as early as January, how can the citizens trust him about money which they can see or touch when it's stored in the central bank vaults?

Some two years ago, the government introduced a statutory instrument that compelled miners to pay part of their tax obligations in the mineral they mined. There has been no update how much minerals are there now and guess what, boom RBZ has 1,1 tonnes of gold as reserves. Only that over all these years? Zimbabwe produces on average 30 tonnes of gold annually.

Mnangagwa has to regain the confidence of the citizens. This can be gained by leading a clean government, not hobnobbing with seedy characters. A government that can account for every cent from the national fiscus. A government that accepts its own currency for all its goods and services to the people. A government that does not print money to prop itself when it feels like losing power. That is the only way a new currency can be acceptable by the citizens.

And above all, a president who speaks less and does more. A president who does not always want to break the good news way before time. Message discipline is needed, especially in economics.

-----
Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

18 secs ago | 0 Views

ANC officials spying for US

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cop up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo to decommission its second supply dam

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe campaign for foreign direct investment intensifies

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Focus on road, rail rehabilitation to boost Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 14 Views

Farai Jere's Caps united fans invade the pitch, match abandoned

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chikwata bounce back to Division One

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

World Bank warns of grim future

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent

4 hrs ago | 7 Views

Tragedy as building's balcony collapses in central Harare

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Strategic Analysis of Zimbabwe's Monetary Policy and Its Implications on the Real Estate Sector

4 hrs ago | 138 Views