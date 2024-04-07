Latest News Editor's Choice


We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

3 hrs ago | Views
ActionAid Zimbabwe stands firm in its commitment to the economic well-being of Zimbabweans.

We have closely monitored the recent announcement regarding the introduction of the new structured currency called Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) with deep concern.

While the initiative may be presented as a solution to Zimbabwe's economic challenges, we believe that what Zimbabweans truly need is the restoration of confidence in the economy, not the introduction of yet another currency.

For years, Zimbabwe has grappled with the consequences of currency instability. We have witnessed the introduction of various currencies, each accompanied by promises of economic recovery.

However, the reality on the ground has often fallen short of these promises, leaving Zimbabweans vulnerable to economic uncertainty and hardship.

The introduction of the ZiG currency risks repeating the mistakes of the past. Instead of addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, it offers a temporary fix that fails to inspire confidence among Zimbabweans.

We believe that true economic recovery can only be achieved through comprehensive reforms that address issues such as corruption, mismanagement, and lack of transparency.

ActionAid Zimbabwe calls on the government to prioritise measures that will rebuild trust in the economy.

This includes fostering an environment that is conducive to investment, promoting accountability and good governance, and prioritising the needs of ordinary Zimbabweans.

We urge policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders from all sectors of society to develop sustainable solutions that will benefit the entire nation.

As an organisation dedicated to social justice and poverty eradication, ActionAid Zimbabwe remains committed to advocating for the rights and interests of the most vulnerable members of our society.

We will continue to monitor developments related to the ZiG currency and will work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of ordinary Zimbabweans are heard, and their concerns addressed.

We reiterate that what Zimbabweans need is not just a new currency, but a fundamental shift towards a more inclusive and equitable economy.

Only through genuine reform and commitment to the well-being of all citizens can we truly build a prosperous future for Zimbabwe.


Source - The Standard
