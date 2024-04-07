Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE NEEDS POLITICAL CHANGE NOT A CURRENCY CHANGE…A currency is a bundle of trust and confidence. A currency is not a currency without confidence and value. Money represents a collective trust in the stability and reliability of the government. Its value is derived from… pic.twitter.com/1uNKE5aemL

Source - X

