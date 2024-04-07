Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

ZIMBABWE NEEDS POLITICAL CHANGE NOT A CURRENCY CHANGE.... A currency is a bundle of trust and confidence. A currency is not a currency without confidence and value.

Money represents a collective trust in the stability and reliability of the government. Its value is derived from the amalgamation of this confidence.

Instead of introducing a structured currency, we need a conversation that produces a Citizens-backed structured political change and new government.

A bond note by another name will not fix our challenges. A currency is a bundle of confidence. And confidence is a product of good politics and good leadership.

Currency change has failed before. And it surely will fail again. All this, because of broken politics, disputed elections and contested national processes.

In recent years, all these currencies failed because of bad politics: ZW$, USD, Bond note, RTGS, ZWL$, Gold coins, ZiG. It is given that the new currency will fail again because of BAD POLITICS.

Currency reforms will not guarantee currency stability but good politics will lay the foundation for currency stability

Zimbabwe needs a political and democratic leadership change, not a currency change.

No amount of currency change will pivot the nation into prosperity and boom.
 
The citizens have zero confidence in the leader of the country. Once the citizens lose confidence in an administration they automatically lose confidence in all that it stands for or represents. Nothing short of a TOTAL CHANGE and seeking the face of Our God will rescue the nation’s fortunes.#FixPolitics #OnePeople
#Godisinit



Source - X
