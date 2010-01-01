Opinion / Columnist
Government up to its usual shenanigans, again
In the latest act of the ongoing drama which I dub "Governmental Promises: A Comedy of Errors," our esteemed government has once again shocked and dismayed the nation with their predictable flair for the dramatic and penchant for deception. Just when we believed our granaries were filled to the brim, ready to sustain us until the next harvest, a harsh truth spilled out like grain through a torn sack: we are running on empty. It is no surprise, then, that a state of disaster has been declared. The audience, once again, finds themselves watching the spectacle in disbelief, wondering if this is just another performance of the same old play.
In addition to the empty granaries, we are now served a side dish of structured currency, a concept that appears as stable as a house of cards in a hurricane. The government, true to form, attempts to reassure us through a carefully crafted presser, claiming that our new currency is backed by an impressive mountain of gold. A claim that sparkles with promise and misguided hope. However, when we peel back the curtain and examine the situation more closely, doubts begin to surface. Whispers float through the air, hinting at only 1.5 tonnes of gold reserves nestled within the Reserve Bank. One can't help but question if this figure is just another element of smoke and mirrors in the grand magic show that is our economy.
The president's tweet, a masterpiece of optimism, aims to paint a picture of economic stability and a future so bright it requires sunglasses. "Today, I toured and inspected the Reserve Bank's gold reserves, a pivotal step in backing our new structured currency. This move reinforces our commitment to economic stability and lays the foundation for a prosperous future. #EconomicStability 🇿🇼" Ah, the familiar disconnect between tweet and truth. For those of us who have been following this performance closely, we know that the gap between words and reality can be as wide as the mighty Zambezi River.
Let us now delve into the depths of contemplation and gaze upon the looking glass with introspection. Is our structured currency truly the financial savior it is touted to be, or is it merely another character in this tragicomedy? Can the gold reserves be the bedrock of our economy, or are we naively placing our hopes on a mirage crafted from fool's gold? As we ponder these weighty questions, let us not forget to find humor in the absurdity of it all. Laughter, after all, is sometimes the only defense we have against the impulse to dissolve into tears.
In the end, we are left with a familiar feeling, a sense of déjà vu that is both comforting and disheartening. The government, true to their reputation, is up to their usual shenanigans once again. And we, the captive audience, are left to wonder when the final curtain will descend on this never-ending performance and what awaits us when the house lights are finally turned on. Until that moment arrives, we watch attentively, we wait with bated breath, and we contemplate the next act in this seemingly endless play. Each scene, each plot twist, and each deception becomes part of the collective memory of our troubled nation.
As we reflect on these circumstances, it is important not to lose sight of the broader implications of our government's actions. The consequences of their mismanagement reverberate throughout society, affecting individuals and communities alike. The empty granaries, for instance, spell disaster for the agricultural sector and threaten food security for our citizens. The structured currency, which may be nothing more than an illusion, undermines confidence in our financial system and hampers economic growth. It is not just a matter of theatrics; it is a matter of livelihoods.
In this never-ending play, the stage is set, the actors take their positions, and the audience awaits the next act, eager to see if a twist of fate could bring about a positive change. Yet, the recurring theme is disappointingly familiar: broken promises, deception, and a lack of accountability. How long can this performance endure? How much longer can we tolerate the government's incompetence and disregard for the well-being of the nation?
It is time for a new script, one that champions transparency, integrity, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people. Our nation deserves better than the tired repetition of a drama that offers no real solutions. It is our duty, as citizens, to demand accountability and change. To hold our leaders to a higher standard, one that puts the interests of the nation above their own political aspirations.
The government's perpetual shenanigans and disregard for the truth have become an unfortunate norm in our society. We find ourselves trapped in a never-ending play, where the curtain never falls, and the audience is left wondering when the final act will arrive. Empty granaries and structured currency are just two examples of the government's mismanagement and deception. It is high time for a change, for a new narrative that prioritizes accountability and genuine concern for the well-being of the nation. Let us not forget that we, the citizens, hold the power to demand a better future for Zimbabwe.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo || Writer
kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
https://zealousthierry.art.blog/
+263780022343
