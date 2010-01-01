Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

5 hrs ago | Views
In the latest act of the ongoing drama which I dub "Governmental Promises: A Comedy of Errors," our esteemed government has once again shocked and dismayed the nation with their predictable flair for the dramatic and penchant for deception. Just when we believed our granaries were filled to the brim, ready to sustain us until the next harvest, a harsh truth spilled out like grain through a torn sack: we are running on empty. It is no surprise, then, that a state of disaster has been declared. The audience, once again, finds themselves watching the spectacle in disbelief, wondering if this is just another performance of the same old play.

In addition to the empty granaries, we are now served a side dish of structured currency, a concept that appears as stable as a house of cards in a hurricane. The government, true to form, attempts to reassure us through a carefully crafted presser, claiming that our new currency is backed by an impressive mountain of gold. A claim that sparkles with promise and misguided hope. However, when we peel back the curtain and examine the situation more closely, doubts begin to surface. Whispers float through the air, hinting at only 1.5 tonnes of gold reserves nestled within the Reserve Bank. One can't help but question if this figure is just another element of smoke and mirrors in the grand magic show that is our economy.

The president's tweet, a masterpiece of optimism, aims to paint a picture of economic stability and a future so bright it requires sunglasses. "Today, I toured and inspected the Reserve Bank's gold reserves, a pivotal step in backing our new structured currency. This move reinforces our commitment to economic stability and lays the foundation for a prosperous future. #EconomicStability 🇿🇼" Ah, the familiar disconnect between tweet and truth. For those of us who have been following this performance closely, we know that the gap between words and reality can be as wide as the mighty Zambezi River.

Let us now delve into the depths of contemplation and gaze upon the looking glass with introspection. Is our structured currency truly the financial savior it is touted to be, or is it merely another character in this tragicomedy? Can the gold reserves be the bedrock of our economy, or are we naively placing our hopes on a mirage crafted from fool's gold? As we ponder these weighty questions, let us not forget to find humor in the absurdity of it all. Laughter, after all, is sometimes the only defense we have against the impulse to dissolve into tears.

In the end, we are left with a familiar feeling, a sense of déjà vu that is both comforting and disheartening. The government, true to their reputation, is up to their usual shenanigans once again. And we, the captive audience, are left to wonder when the final curtain will descend on this never-ending performance and what awaits us when the house lights are finally turned on. Until that moment arrives, we watch attentively, we wait with bated breath, and we contemplate the next act in this seemingly endless play. Each scene, each plot twist, and each deception becomes part of the collective memory of our troubled nation.

As we reflect on these circumstances, it is important not to lose sight of the broader implications of our government's actions. The consequences of their mismanagement reverberate throughout society, affecting individuals and communities alike. The empty granaries, for instance, spell disaster for the agricultural sector and threaten food security for our citizens. The structured currency, which may be nothing more than an illusion, undermines confidence in our financial system and hampers economic growth. It is not just a matter of theatrics; it is a matter of livelihoods.

In this never-ending play, the stage is set, the actors take their positions, and the audience awaits the next act, eager to see if a twist of fate could bring about a positive change. Yet, the recurring theme is disappointingly familiar: broken promises, deception, and a lack of accountability. How long can this performance endure? How much longer can we tolerate the government's incompetence and disregard for the well-being of the nation?

It is time for a new script, one that champions transparency, integrity, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people. Our nation deserves better than the tired repetition of a drama that offers no real solutions. It is our duty, as citizens, to demand accountability and change. To hold our leaders to a higher standard, one that puts the interests of the nation above their own political aspirations.

The government's perpetual shenanigans and disregard for the truth have become an unfortunate norm in our society. We find ourselves trapped in a never-ending play, where the curtain never falls, and the audience is left wondering when the final act will arrive. Empty granaries and structured currency are just two examples of the government's mismanagement and deception. It is high time for a change, for a new narrative that prioritizes accountability and genuine concern for the well-being of the nation. Let us not forget that we, the citizens, hold the power to demand a better future for Zimbabwe.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo || Writer
kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
https://zealousthierry.art.blog/
+263780022343



Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Sulu ready to support Macheso

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

ANC officials spying for US

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

15 hrs ago | 4293 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

15 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

16 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

16 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

16 hrs ago | 656 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

16 hrs ago | 19 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

16 hrs ago | 14 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

16 hrs ago | 68 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

17 hrs ago | 42 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

17 hrs ago | 49 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

17 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

17 hrs ago | 103 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

17 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop up for extortion

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

17 hrs ago | 62 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

17 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

17 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

17 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 72 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

17 hrs ago | 54 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

17 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

17 hrs ago | 48 Views