Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

Opinion / Columnist

On Friday the 5th of April 2024, the Zimbabwe Reserve Bank introduced a new "structured currency" called ZiG to tackle the ongoing economic crisis in the country. The new currency, Zim Gold (ZiG), will be backed by gold, and other precious minerals, and will circulate alongside other foreign currencies. This move is seen as a significant step towards modernizing the financial system, addressing sky-high inflation, and stabilizing the country's long-floundering economy.The introduction of ZiG comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing severe economic challenges, with inflation running rampant and the value of the local currency plummeting. The government hopes that by introducing ZiG currency, it can stabilize the economy and provide a more secure and transparent way for citizens to transact. Citizens of Zimbabwe were given 21 days to convert their old cash into the new currency.The new banknotes come in eight denominations ranging from one to 200 ZiG. One of the key features of the new currency is the use of QR codes, short for 'Quick Response', which is a type of two-dimensional barcode that can store information in a machine-readable format. QR codes are widely used in various industries and applications due to their versatility and ease of use. They can store different types of information, such as website URLs, contact details, text messages, and more. By embedding QR codes with unique identifiers or encryption, authorities can verify the legitimacy of the currency and track its movement to prevent illicit activities. This technology is already widely used in other countries and is seen as a more secure and efficient way to conduct financial transactions.Despite the potential benefits of ZiG, there are also some challenges that the new currency may face. One of the main concerns is the lack of trust in the government and its ability to manage the currency effectively. Many Zimbabweans have lost faith in the financial system due to years of economic mismanagement and corruption.If the government can address the possible challenges and build trust in the new currency, ZiG has the potential to revolutionize the way people in Zimbabwe conduct financial transactions. The use of QR codes will make payments more convenient and efficient and could help to stimulate economic growth and development. The response of the economy to the new currency will depend on how well it is managed and implemented by the government.ZiG passes the 'characteristics of money' test. Money serves three primary functions: as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. ZiG can be used as a medium of exchange for goods and services, enabling people to conduct transactions more easily and efficiently.It can serve as a unit of account, as prices and values can be denominated in this new currency. This allows businesses and individuals to keep track of their financial transactions and assets in a standardized unit. Ultimately, ZiG functions as a store of value, as users can hold onto the currency for future use or investment.While the value of ZiG may fluctuate due to market factors, it still retains its intrinsic value and can be exchanged for goods or services. If ZiG is successful in stabilizing the economy and providing a more secure and efficient way for people to transact, it could pave the way for a brighter future for Zimbabwe.