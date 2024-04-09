Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

2 hrs ago | Views
WHEN THE KITCHEN GETS HOT, THEY  UNCEREMONIOUSLY BOLT OUT: FIRST IT WAS NELSON CHAMISA, NOW IT'S TENDAI BITI, WHO IS NEXT?

The recent state of the conduct of leadership ranks in the Zimbabwean political opposition is unprecedented in the country's political history.

Just last January, Nelson Chamisa bolted out and abandoned the presidency of his CCC faction founded under a 4-page constitution which made him synonymous with the party and its sole convenor and chief administrator, with no deputy and with no succession provisions. His sudden departure effectively meant the dissolution of his CCC by operation of law, notwithstanding the fact that there are some political vultures like Jameson Timba who are currently trying to find rotten meat from Chamisa's dissolved CCC carcass.

And there was the incredible spectacle of Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Norman Rusty Markham, whose real story and its implications are yet to be told, who bolted out not only from the CCC carcass deserted by Chamisa, but also from Parliament making never before heard arguments from any parliament anywhere in the world.

For example, Mahere whose letter of resignation was dated 29 January 2024, posted on X that one of her major reasons for bolting out of Parliament only after four months of a five-year term was because of "the tainted state of Parliament, coupled with sundry breaches of Parliamentary privilege, illegal suspensions and the decision by President Nelson Chamisa to dissociate himself from the captured CCC have made it untenable for me to continue as a member of parliament for Mt Pleasant Constituency under the CCC banner".



And Markham whose resignation letter was dated 31 January 2024, who posted on X that, "my resignation note I referred to the "tick the box" and a "rubber stamp" parliament with no oversight"; as if he was ignorant of the fact that he had been elected in Harare East constituency precisely to provide the oversight that would make Parliament less of the "rubber stamp" he alleged that it was.



That any serious Member of Parliament would invoke such frivolous reasons as made by Mahere and Markham to justify betraying the constituencies that elected them, and to bolt out, only four months after they were sworn in for a five-year term is shocking, to say the least. Clearly, Zimbabwe does indeed need better opposition leaders than these kinds who are given to such gross negligence, breached the duty of constituency-representation with reckless abandon.

Surprisingly, Tendai Biti is cut from the same cloth. Only some 60 or so days after he boldly declared that he was CCC Vice President elected by that party's congress and that he was "going nowhere", now he says he is actually going somewhere after all; by taking "time out"; taking a "sabbatical" to go to Washington DC, of all places.

And he's saying this at a time when he's in fact due to take over - something he accepted to do when he knew at that time that he was due to go to the US by this fall - as CCC acting president under the ‘rotational' arrangement they agreed to as the ‘leadership collective' under the ‘Gweru Resolutions'.

Effectively, like Chamisa, Mahere and Markham, Biti is bolting out. He is running away from leadership responsibility. This makes sense of their mantra that they ‘need new leaders'!

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

39 mins ago | 6 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

43 mins ago | 5 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

47 mins ago | 22 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

53 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

8 hrs ago | 897 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

11 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Biti dumps CCC

17 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

17 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

17 hrs ago | 209 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

17 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

17 hrs ago | 185 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

17 hrs ago | 374 Views

Retailers, service providers switch to ZiG prices

17 hrs ago | 291 Views

Cigarettes worth R100 000 seized in border operation

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to maximise on oil discovery

17 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZEC ready for Harare by-elections

17 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa to commission two small mines

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Lithium haulage trucks chaos in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2024 at 20:52hrs | 1465 Views

Jacob Zuma wins

09 Apr 2024 at 20:52hrs | 1152 Views

Zimbabwe finds a way to turn paper into gold long live Gushungo!!!

09 Apr 2024 at 16:58hrs | 2539 Views

Even Chissano knows Mnangagwa has failed Zimbabwe!

09 Apr 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1151 Views

Man breaks into Headmasters offices, blames evil spirit

09 Apr 2024 at 16:33hrs | 531 Views

Illegal miner slips to his death

09 Apr 2024 at 13:11hrs | 740 Views

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

09 Apr 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1482 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1956 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 490 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 716 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1271 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 1130 Views

PSL referees under attack

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 362 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 95 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 375 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 584 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 418 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 138 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 315 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 747 Views