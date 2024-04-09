Latest News Editor's Choice


There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

49 mins ago
There is a mountain of evidence to prove that MDC/CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name.

MDC/CCC leaders, especially during and since the 2008 to 2013 GNU, have  played the role of Zimbabwe's main opposition party but one that understood its role was to ensure that:

a) Zanu PF (team A) must win the majority in parliament, senate and the presidency (for this to happen Zanu PF must retain its carte blanche powers to rig elections and so MDC/CCC leaders paid lip service to democratic reforms but have never ever implemented even one token reform to upset the apricot.)

b) No matter how flawed and illegal the electoral process got (Zanu PF team A has to do whatever it deems necessary to win) MDC/CCC Must participate in the elections and con the public into believing the opposition has devised all manner of winning in rigged election strategies making reforms unnecessary. The opposition must make sure Zanu PF has political legitimacy no matter what!

Both Zanu PF and MDC/CCC have benefited from the political deception: the former has returned its iron grip on absolute power these last 44 years and the the later have settled for a share of the spoils of power.

It is the ordinary Zimbabweans who have paid dearly as the nation has been stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime for 44 years. The economy is in ruins and millions are living in abject poverty and with no hope of any meaningful end to the dictatorship the future is grime.

The truth is the people themselves are their own worst enemy; they have refused to open their eyes and minds to see and comprehend the reality that Zanu PF and MDC/CCC are conniving to deny them, the people, their freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and even the right to life!

There is a mountain of evidence of Zanu PF and MDC/CCC political connivance:

i) MDC/CCC failure to implement even one token reform in 23 years including 5 in the GNU

ii) MDC ignored SADC advice not to participate in 2013 elections without implementing the reforms

iii) MDC/CCC participating in flawed elections out of greed to give Zanu PF legitimacy. "The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

iv) Chamisa's stubborn insistence on participating in flawed elections claiming he has "stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging" or has "plugged all vote rigging loop hole".

v)Chamisa's lawyers refusal to have the sealed ballot boxes in the 16 Polling Stations in which 2 stations posted identical results and Mnangagwa had a commanding lead. Etc., etc.!

One can excuse the rural voters for failing to see what Zanu PF and MDC leaders are up to; after all they, more than any other section of society, feel the tyrannical Zanu PF boot on their neck. The rural people are nothing but serfs terrorised by the overbearing Zanu PF operatives and traditional leader proxies.

There is no excuse for Zimbabwe's intelligentsia and urban dwellers for their failure to end the political madness that has made Zimbabwe a laughing stock, the world's textbook case of a failed state.

"No amount of evidence can persuade an idiot," said Mark Twain.

And there is no greater idiot than he who would not open his eyes and mind to see and comprehend the evidence before him!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
