'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

Opinion / Columnist

"As I stated in my recent declaration of a nationwide state of disaster due to the drought last week, our Zanu-PF government will not let anyone starve," Mnangagwa said."Our government is capable of handling this situation."The bottomline is Zanu PF has made many, many promises which it failed to keep and there was damn well nothing anyone could do about it. The regime is not democratically accountable to the people and so it will do as it damn well please.One of the advantages of being a dictatorship is that you can promise the moon on a silver platter and deliver hell and get away with it again and again.Ever since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980 Zanu PF has promised the people of Zimbabwe freedom, peace, justice, economic development and prosperity. Three years after independence in 1983 Zanu PF launched its Gukurahundi massacre aimed at forcing PF Zapu, the party's main political challenger, to give up its independence and join Zanu PF. Dr Nkomo relented in 1987, after 20 000 civilians murdered, and signed the unity accord opening the door to the imposition of the de facto one party state we have to this day.The regime has murdered another 20 000 plus since the Unity Accord to maintain its strangle hold on absolute power.When Mnangagwa seized power in the 2017 military coup he promised to stamp out corruption and most important of all to hold free, fair and credible elections. He promised the latter to placate the world at large following his military coup but did not bother to implement even one reform. Only the very naive believed he would keep his promise of holding free elections. He ignore the promise to stamp out corruption because no one was going to hold him to account.Mnangagwa blatantly rigged the 2023 elections, both SADC and AU election observers condemned the elections and, per se, this regime is illegitimate. It is naive to think the nation will hold Mnangagwa and company to democratic account if they failed to keep their promise. What has changed, one might as well ask!