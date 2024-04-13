Opinion / Columnist

Exaggeration of one's skills and achievements in CVs to land a dream job is a common trend. Church adverts overselling what will happen if you attend certain services or conferences have left the expectant invitated congregates disappointed. Ladies who get promised heaven and earth are brought down to earth left with king-size regrets by the 'king' who promised the best before turning into a beast. The superior way is to 'under-promise' and over-deliver! When we oversell ourselves we put ourselves under pressure and scrutiny to deliver.When David signed a contract with Saul (or was in a gentlemen's agreement), to pay 100 foreskins of the Philistines, he knew that it would be walk in the park for him, but kept his mouth shut. The results spoke for themselves, he doubled the agreed number and brought 200 instead of the agreed 100. Those are the pleasantly scary results that your clients or customers want. When Joseph was called to interpret the dream by Pharoah, he never said, "Interpreting dreams is easy peazy lemon squeezy! I have been dreaming dreams and interpreting dreams from an early age." He simply said, "God will give Pharoah the expected interpretation". Then he went way beyond what he promised, by not only interpreting the dream, but giving a soul-shaking solution and recommendations. Now, how about that for announcing yourself at a new workplace!!!David and Saul knew each other before David's Wrestlimania match with Goliath. He used to play some music for Saul whenever he was depressed. He carefully and thoughtfully hid his C.V in his second-hand but immaculate wooden cupboard, about being a potential giant slayer until Saul saw his true colours when the boastful giant came daring his people. After slaying Goliath, Saul had to 'beg' David had to re-introduce himself to him, even though he was already his musician! That's crazy! "Whose son are you young man?", he asked (1Sam17:58).Now that's how champions do it! We are never really great, until they have begged for some re-introductions!GwiziMotivator (Multi-award winning educator, autism intervention strategist, transformational speaker and inspirational author)gwizimotivator@yahoo.com