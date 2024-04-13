Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | Views
Talking in terms of segregation, oppression and savagery towards those considered as foreigners or political undesirables, no present or past government in Southern Africa matches the black Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe. Not even the Rhodesian colonialists, not even the apartheid regime of South Africa.

Faced with 1981-87 Matabele genocide that killed more Matabele civilians than the Anglo-Matabele War of 1893, Matabele Rebellion War of 1896 and the War of Zimbabwe Independence of 1965 to 1979 all combined, most Matabeles chose to take refuge in the apartheid South Africa. Matabeles found it far much better than the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe which had turned against black innocent Matabele civilians, slaughtering them in the most horrendous manner which made the Smith and apartheid regimes look like angels. These acts of genocide happened in the so called independent Zimbabwe.

Is there anybody who is surprised that Zimbabwe, at 44 years of independence, looks like an AIDs patient who refuses to take life saving ARVs?

Zimbabwe has fallen from the top of the economic graph as a bread basket of Africa to be a failed state without its own currency, ravaged by uncontrolled corruption and deserted by its citizens. The Shona supremacists turned it into a huge killing field for slaughtering and oppressing Matabeles. Elections are recognised only if they are won by ZANU PF. The desperate party which reached its sell by date long back has invited the army into the political arena.

This makes politics in Zimbabwe more dangerous. Soldiers come out of the barracks with their guns, with their guns they solve political problems. Hence we have seen the military coup of 2017. As long as the gun men in Zimbabwe have discovered how easy it is to stage a successful coup and have tasted the sweetness of power, they will always hang around in the political arena. The second coup is loading, maybe the third as well as the fourth. Lightning strikes twice but a military coup can strike many times.

Slowly but surely, Zimbabwe is disintegrating into two states. To this effect Matabeleland Liberation Organisation (MLO) has served the government of Zimbabwe with Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State through its President Cde Paul Siwela.

The genocidist President of Zimbabwe Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa who holds a strong belief that Matabeles are cockroaches that need to be annihilated using pesticide, pretends as if he has not seen the Notice of Demand. But on more than two occasions he has come out guns blazing, threatening to cut- short the lives of Matabeles that are peacefully advocating for the restoration of Matabeleland statehood. To him, innocent Matabeles peacefully demanding the restoration of their state must not be given an ear, they must be killed just like that. That is the kind of life Matabeles are living in the supposedly independent Zimbabwe.

 Is the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe and its President aware that it is the Notice Of Demand For The Restoration Of Matabeleland State not a letter to seek their opinion or input? We mean every word in it, we are not apologising and our good cause has no reverse gear. Mr Mnangagwa is kicking the cane down the road and he knows it. Matabeleland independence can be delayed but it cannot be stopped. No one will stop an idea who's time has come.

He is not even ashamed to stand up in the ZANU PF rallies and threaten to kill Matabeles who have not killed even a fly in their Matabeleland independence campaign but maintain a deafening silence on violent para military Shona youths by the Shona name (mashurugwi) who have taken it upon themselves to raid Matabeleland and kill innocent Matabeles any time they wish.

There is no doubt that Amashurugwi are Motivated by the unresolved Matabele genocide of 1981- 87 and the hate speeches against Matabeles by Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe during and after the genocide. The Shona people and their children have taken a leaf from an evil Zimbabwe government document known as The 1979 Grand Plan which says Matabeles must be decimated.

Whenever they feel like, they form groups of 40 to 60 people, arm themselves with machetes and axes, tools that have been declared dangerous weapons of genocide in the Great Lakes. They are then driven in open trucks to Matabeleland where they conduct day light raids, killing innocent Matabeles, hacking some with machetes and axes and severely injuring them. They then proceed to take mining claims, gold, money and in some cases slaughter cattle and goats which they take by force from Matabele poor villagers. Yes this happens in the so called independant Zimbabwe.

The repeated falsehoods that Zimbabwe is happily independent, Matabeles and Shonas are united and Zimbabwe is peaceful and politically stable must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

The fact of the matter is Zimbabwe War of Independence brought freedom only to one side of the country ie Mashonaland. Shonas enjoy the national cake as they are the only beneficiaries occupying all highest positions in the government, public and private sector while Matabeles are tribally segregated and marginalised in politics, economy, education, job market and all spheres of life. Can we say Zimbabweans are united?

Matabeles in the government of Zimbabwe are given goat skinning roles. For instance, Kembo Mohadi cannot tell us that he is the Vice President of Zimbabwe. No! He is a political dummy. His actual position is at the braai stands, to prepare roasted meet for his masters. Matabeles know better that such roles are relegated to boys (abafana) and adults who are not intellectually gifted to contribute meaningfully in crucial meetings and gatherings.

Every time when Shonas talk about Emmerson Mnangagwa's successor they mansion, Contantine Chiwenga, Nelson Chamisa and Saviour Kasukuwere who is not even in Zimbabwe. Kembo Mohadi is in Zimbabwe but no Shona, not even a drunk one will ever recommend him for the position in a so called independent Zimbabwe, simply because he is not Shona but Matabele. We laughed our lungs out last month when Emmerson Mnangagwa totally forgot Kembo Mohadi's name at an event. How possible is that? That happens only in Zimbabwe. The position of the 2nd Vice President is of no value. A Matabele in Zimbabwe is regarded as inferior to Shona. That is why Mr Mnangagwa forgot his name.

He is not the only Matabele to be given the humiliating goat skinning role in the Zimbabwe government. We had Joshua Nkomo who was mockingly referred to as Father Zimbabwe. His actual position was at the braai stands too. With all his war credentials as ZAPU President and Commander in Chief of Zipra Forces and political legacy which was even greater than that of Mugabe, Shonas would name Simon Muzenda and the likes of Solomon Mujuru who were by far his juniors, as Mugabe's successors. We feel sorry for "Father Zimbabwe" who was not allowed to be the President of the same Zimbabwe until he died. We feel more sorry for those who fall for this stupid Father Zimbabwe political hoax. The same goes for John Nkomo.

It was the same embarrassing storey about Phekelezela Mphoko. The man mistakenly thought his 2nd Vice President position was equal to Emmerson Mnangagwa 1st Vice President position by then. He denied that Mnangagwa was his superior and caused a situation in the ZANU PF rallies. But his own faction, the G40 disappointed him. They played a tribal card against him. Thus, Grace Mugabe and Saviour Kasukuwere who were not in the presidium were named as Mugabe's successors.

Follow Uncle Thom and you will end up at the braai stands in Harare like him. Thank God. Matabele masses are not as gullible as "House Negros" who are in the minority.

When MLO says lets break- away from Zimbabwe and restore the statehood of Matabeleland, Matabele masses that are in the majority respond by saying we want it as soon as yesterday, we will do whatever it takes to achieve Matabeleland independence and sovereignty even if it means paying with our own lives.

There is no independence in Zimbabwe when Matabeleland is under tribal oppression and in danger of being wiped out of the face of earth. There is no unity in Zimbabwe when Matabeles are treated like foreigners in the land of their ancestors, Matabele land. There is no peace in Zimbabwe when Matabeles have to be submissive to their oppressors. Stand up and fight tribal oppression, tribal segregation and Matabele genocide.

There is no peace in Zimbabwe but calm before a great political storm, a great revolution that will change the geography and size of Zimbabwe. A great revolution that will forever change the lives of the people of Matabeleland and bring a smile to their faces, bring freedom, self determination, dignity and pride.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs



Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Whose son are you young man?

59 mins ago | 55 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

11 hrs ago | 1967 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

22 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Macheso appeals for land

22 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Missing child raped

22 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 197 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 294 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2255 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 718 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 483 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1590 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

13 Apr 2024 at 16:28hrs | 585 Views

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

13 Apr 2024 at 16:18hrs | 292 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

13 Apr 2024 at 10:41hrs | 855 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 1100 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1152 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 2282 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 748 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 4472 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 1008 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 665 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 218 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 460 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 476 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 427 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 257 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 823 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1662 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2127 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3707 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1788 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 868 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1947 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 398 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 609 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1771 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 410 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 721 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 297 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 292 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 347 Views