Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Wicknell is bumping with the big boys

5 hrs ago | Views
HE dropped out of school just before he turned 15 and went straight into employment as a wages clerk for a bus company, when, around 1997, he could barely read or write— let alone manage company records.

That's Wicknell Chivayo for you. Some years later, he emerged on Harare's crazy streets as an illegal forex dealer, hanging around the then Union Avenue Flea Market (now Kwame Nkrumah) It's not clear how he really did his stuff during that time but, around 2006, he had become the owner of a pretty briefcase company he named Intratek Zimbabwe.

His days in the streets must have been helpful though. That was the time when the RBZ was using street forex dealers to scoop up the good money using the worthless local notes.

You don't get to hear much about Intratek until 2016 when it emerges that the mysterious company received US$4.8 million dollars from the Zimbabwe Power Company for a job that it hadn't done and would never do, worse still without providing financial security needed just in case the contractor failed to deliver.

In fact, as it emerged in 2017, ZPC had paid him US$7 million — not US$4.8 million — when Samuel Undenge was the Energy minister. It's not clear what business Undenge was pursuing getting involved in the Intratek deal, but you know Africa now. You do for me, I do for you.

There were bits on Chivayo, though, in 2004, when he was virtually unknown. They threw him into the cooler after convicting him of fraud worth US$200,000.

The rest is history. He came out of jail as a "bandit", local street lingo for a convict, and went straight to winning mega-million tenders doing briefcase business.

After the 2016 ZPC deal, Chivayo upgrade, winning power tenders and possibly getting paid close to US$700 million. You heard it right! Just under a billion worth of tenders for which he hardly did anything.

At that time, Chivayo was particularly close to his home-girl and "mother", Grace Mugabe, the first lady at the time. But Chivayo was also close to other G40 hangers-on whose Zanu-PF camp was gunning to take over from the aged Robert Mugabe.

By the time of the coup, it seemed like Chivayo was on the slip. His ties to G40 were well-known and the coup mongers didn't like him a bit for that. They banned him from using one of their gyms in Cranborne, Harare. And, when Emmerson Mnangagwa became president, they revived a criminal search around him and we thought he was finished.

That was wrong, of course, because Wicknell, somehow, became close to the president, doing photo shoots with him at every drop of the hat. You must remember this as we
talk, because it tells you something. Chivayo, as you all know, is trending. Of late, he has been buying cars for, and making huge cash donations to socialites, musicians, clowns, churches, etcetera. Here, we are talking big money, comrades. Millions and millions of dollars in "simulated philanthropy".

There are certain revealing things that you will easily note about these so-called donations.

Number one, the claim by Wicknell that the money he is using is coming from his commercial ventures. He has said that he is now into gas, a business that he claims spans Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and elsewhere.

It's not clear if he means that he is still trading as Intratek, a company that he disowned at one time when the shady ZPC payment became such a hot potato. But Intratek or Intertek, it won't matter. It's super curious that when Chivayo makes the donations, there is no link at all to this or any other briefcase company that Wicknell may be said to run. You expect, under normal circumstances, that when a company generates profits and decides to go into charity, the company takes the lead and is present in all schemes of things. Some people call this corporate PR.

But where these donations are concerned, zilch. Zero. It's just Wicknell and his broken English on X, formerly Twitter. Only the now bulky him at some of the donations, huffing and puffing about this or another thing.

So, one then tends to wonder if Wicknell knows a single thing about corporate governance. We don't know a mite about his staff, let alone board. Because they don't appear anywhere when Chivayo is making the donations. We also don't know anything about his business partners.

It then appears like this is a one-man band. If it's a one-man band, what's happening with issues to do with transparency and accountability? Does the purported gas company that is generating the millions keep books of accounts? Who are the signatories to the bank accounts? Does the company ever hold meetings? Is there any other director or board member who approves the donations being made by Wicknell?

These are very important questions. Such hazy outfits — if at all there is any outfit to talk about — create fertile opportunities for corruption and malfeasance.

Number two, links to Zanu-PF. Yesterday, it was the Zanu-PF G40 faction that Wicknell was hobnobbing with. Now it's the Lacoste faction or something close to it that grabbed the food from the G40 mouths that is doing some hanky-panky with him. But what does it matter? Zanu-PF is Zanu-PF.

You notice, of course, that all the donations go to benefit people and institutions that are actually or seemingly linked to Zanu-PF, and Wicknell, an opportunistic supporter of the ruling party, makes no effort to hide that. Usefully too, you also notice that there is a common denominator in Chivayo's messaging. President Emmerson Mnangagwa. You show loyalty to the president, you are likely to get an Aqua or a Benz.

Number three, this deafening silence on Wicknell's ominously mysterious charity. You would have expected the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to stretch a snort onto this and probe Wicknell's real source of the wealth he is flaunting. It's not doing that. That means Chivayo is a hot coal. That means, in turn, that Chivayo is bumping with the big boys. If you bump with the big boys, you are untouchable, for as long as the big buys are still bumping and you are doing what you ought to do.

Here is the thing. There has been so much noise around Chivayo and his most probably dirty wealth. Mnangagwa's name has been dropped in almost all the cases. But Mnangagwa won't say a thing about the Chivayo "charity". Question is: Does his silence then not make him the biggest boy in the bumping club?

Further question: How come, after showing interest to get the law working on Chivayo in the early days after the coup, Mnangagwa and Wicknell became bossom buddies? How did the Saul moment come? Frankly speaking, no serious president of a country would ever want to be seen with a convicted prisoner, let alone smile along when the "bandit" is making donations using money that could easily be proceeds of fraud and corruption.

That Wicknell was bumping with Grace Mugabe and Undenge, the former Energy minister, back then, is a good message on what could be happening this time around. There is a very big likelihood that Chivayo is being used by the big boys to spin and chow big money as a "runner".

They use him as a front to land fat tenders. He lands the tenders and gets the money for the big boys. And he then gets his cut from the tenders. Chivayo remembers where he is getting the easy money from; the big boys from Zanu-PF that he is bumping with. No wonder, therefore, that Zanu-PF becomes the anchor on which the donations are made.

He is not the only small boy bumping with the big dudes, by the way.Thebigguysusethesmallrunners to make the money. But one day is one day.

----
Tawanda Majoni writes in his personal capacity and can be contacted on majonitt@gmail. com

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chivayo, #Money, #Wiknell

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Zimbabwe police dismisses media reports on non-availability of uniforms

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mai Titi's daughter drags lover to court for leaking nudes

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

CIOs go after illegal money changers 'running down ZiG'

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwe blocks Starlink services

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZiG needs to be backed by RBZ discipline

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates independence amid doom

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ is the problem not ZiG!

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mteki approaches Mukanya over Chivayo lavish offer

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Council boss blows thousands on bling

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Return Home affairs ministry to Zapu officials: Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Man robbed by sex workers

16 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

17 hrs ago | 960 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 700 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

17 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

17 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

17 hrs ago | 372 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

17 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

17 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

17 hrs ago | 583 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 100 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

17 hrs ago | 134 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

17 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

17 hrs ago | 74 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

17 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

15 Apr 2024 at 20:28hrs | 1022 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

15 Apr 2024 at 20:27hrs | 233 Views

Village Head caught pants down

15 Apr 2024 at 19:59hrs | 2587 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

15 Apr 2024 at 17:08hrs | 1888 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 17:00hrs | 443 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

15 Apr 2024 at 16:44hrs | 949 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 15:56hrs | 642 Views

Whose son are you young man?

15 Apr 2024 at 15:52hrs | 634 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

15 Apr 2024 at 15:47hrs | 153 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 709 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1235 Views