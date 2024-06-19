Latest News Editor's Choice


Regime not ready to fight corruption

19 Jun 2024 at 15:10hrs | Views
The story of Wicknell Chivhayo has once again exposed the failure of this regime to apply its biting teeth to the scourge of corruption, which has destroyed the country's moral and economic fibre.

There is nothing new that will come from this regime, which has been arresting those implicated in corruption and later releasing them without being convicted.

The people are now used to the catch-and-release that is being employed by this regime. Recently, Prisca Mupfumira, who was once incapable of attending a court session, was acquitted of US$90 million in NSSA corruption. So who really stole the NSSA money? Zimbabweans across the country should never think that this new republic is serious about fighting corruption. It will never arrest one of their own. Soon she will bounce back and start suing the NSSA, where she will be compensated with millions of dollars.

There is nothing good that will come from this regime, manned by a corrupt, inept, and failed government. It's all political hot air, which has gone up in smoke.

Wicknell Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu are pawns in the grand scheme of things. The regime loves dropping bread crumbs steadily for people to pick up, show rage, and show their allegiances. These pawns will never be arrested and tried.

We also have some big fish, such as ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo, Chief Secretary to Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, and gold baron Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, among others, who have also been implicated in the ZEC $40 million scandal.

ZACC has let down the people several times, and a lot of them have lost confidence in the organization. It is actually ZACC that has to face the music because it is using taxpayers' money without delivering. It has failed to propel the citizens of Zimbabwe to the promised land.

With no single conviction, the institution has used around US$33.3 million to fight corruption.

Advocate Lewis Uriri, who is a personal lawyer of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, represented Wicknell Chivhayo in the Gwanda Solar Project, and he is likely to represent him again in this Zimbabwe Electoral Commission saga, and the outcome of the case is predictable. The story is going to die a natural death.

Recently, we also witnessed Prisca Mupfumira, who was on US$90 million in NSSA corruption charges, being acquitted and freed from the corruption charges.

This shows that this new republic is not even serious about fighting corruption. It never rains, but it pours for this so-called new dispensation. It is in the public domain that the regime will never arrest one of their own. Soon she will be deployed to another influential position and start looting again. Thus, the modus operandi of this current government.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
X - @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
