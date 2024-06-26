Opinion / Columnist
Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult
"Ncube pointed to Chamisa's consolidation of power, describing him as having reduced the party into a one-man show where he held multiple roles including president, spokesperson, secretary general, and treasurer general without democratic oversight," reported Bulawayo 24.
"Speaking recently, Ncube stopped short of labelling Chamisa a dictator but emphasised that democratic governance within the opposition is crucial for its credibility as a democratic alternative to the ruling party. He highlighted issues such as lack of financial transparency, centralised decision-making, and absence of democratic processes at all levels of the party."
Of course, Professor Ncube is right, in the CCC with no constitution, no party structure and no elected officials Chamisa was at liberty to do as he damn well pleased "without democratic oversight". And did exactly that! What is disappointing is that his die-hard Chamisa Chete Chete supporters did not see it then and still do not see it today even with the benefit is hindsight. Why?
Blind loyalty!
The MDC/CCC herd support Nelson Chamisa, before him Morgan Tsvangirai, because they wholeheartedly and blindly believe everything he says with that "Comrade Napoleon is always right!" mentality George Orwell described in Animal Farm. This personality cult mentality is such a powerful and long lasting mind mumming drug, some people never recover their mental faculties.
Last year Chamisa told the herd CCC would win big because he had plugged all the Zanu PF vote rigging loop holes. #Godisinit! This was a blatant lie because CCC was going into the elections without even securing something as obvious as a verified voters' roll. Chamisa did not even bother to deploy election agents at all polling stations even thou he had received the funding for it. He pocketed the money. And to crown it all, Zanu PF blatantly rigged the elections and both SADC and the AU dismissed the process as a flawed and illegal.
Chamisa and his MDC/CCC fiends have been participating in these flawed elections knowing fully well that doing so would give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuate the dictatorship and the people's suffering.
"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.
Chamisa lied about plugging the vote rigging loop holes to con the herd into participating in the flawed elections so that he and his friends can get the few gravy train seats on offer as bait. Even after SADC and AU condemned the election process, winning CCC leaders still went ahead and took up their seats claiming they won in "liberated zones"! Nonsense, of course, because there was no verified voters' roll, for example, in the whole country including the so-called liberated zones.
The herd follow the individual and not the idea, form and appearance and not the substance.
The great Greek philosopher Socrates said "Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people."
The weakest minds are those who are so ignorant, naive and gullible they have elevated mere mortals to infallible demigods. Zimbabwe has the great misfortune in having a very significant segment of our people whose ignorance and naivety beggars belief. And, to crown, it all they have the vote - the power to decide the nation's destiny.
Like it or not it was the participation of the MDC/CCC herd in these flawed elections that has given Zanu PF legitimacy these ten years. Worse still, the herd is set to participate in the 2028 election with not even a token reform in place.
44 years after independence, in this day and age, and we in Zimbabwe are still failing to hold free, fair and credible elections. Astonishing!
No wonder we are a failed state and are doomed to remain thus unless we finally learn that people like Chamisa are not only mere mortals but corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless. And learn to value ideas and details.
Source - Wilbert Mukori
