Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | Views
A mystery takes time to unfold. A lot of people in the opposition sect, especially those who were in the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa, wondered what had really hit their political party when Sengezo Tsuabangu started recalling members of the CCC with the help of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

Whatever he touches, it dies. He killed MDC-N and is now on the verge of killing CCC. He is a bonafide undertaker.

It is now crystal clear who was behind all this drama and who put the tortoise on the lamp post.

This is now a golden chance for Nelson Chamisa, who has a bigger fish to fry and must now start to chart a clear political trajectory without the presence of power-hungry people like Welshman Ncube and his maruva cabal.

They are in it for money, and they know that they no longer hold any political power, which signals the end of their political careers.

Zimbabweans are not stupid, and I am surprised that some people masquerading as politicians always fail to read the mood within the people. Mwonzora did the same, and where is he now with his group of charlatans?

After Mnangagwa's failed project to use Douglas Mwonzora as a Zanu PF proxy, he started trying to consolidate power by capturing the opposition and finally landed at Welshman Ncube, who donated seats to him during last year's by-elections, which Ncube failed to field candidates.

Welshman Ncube has always been known for scoring his own goals when it comes to politics and leadership.

The MDC split in 2005, with Ncube leading the smaller faction, Movement for Democratic Change (Ncube), while Morgan Tsvangirai led the larger faction, Movement for Democratic Change (Tsvangirai).

Ncube cannot be trusted in any kind of political organisation or set-up. How can he engineer the recall of members when he was facing internal fights within CCC?

The love of positions is what Welshman Ncube is more interested in. Nelson Chamisa is trying to remove people who are elitist.
He is that kind of politician who always survives manipulation. He is actually a mole fighting for Zanu PF bidding who pretends to be with people while advancing his selfish agenda.

Email: konileonard606@gmail.com

X- @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC-N, #CCC, #Zanu_PF

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 920 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1834 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1251 Views